Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaiah Thomas Has ‘No Love’ For LeBron James Says Chris Broussard

Isaiah Thomas may be happier in an L.A. Laker uniform than he ever was in a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey. However, it seems that NBA point guard isn’t moving on from his time in Cleveland. In fact, he’s reportedly been telling those close to him that he has major issues with Cavs star LeBron James.

Sports reporter Chris Broussard told Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed this week that Isaiah Thomas is reportedly unhappy with how things went down in Cleveland with the Cavs and with his former teammate, LeBron James. Broussard went on to say that he was speaking with someone close to Thomas who told him that Isaiah has “no love” for LeBron, and he believes that James talked down to him while he was in Cleveland.

“I was talking to somebody yesterday close to Isaiah, and they said, ‘Isaiah Thomas has absolutely no love at all for LeBron… He felt like LeBron talked down to him when he was there.”

According to a Feb. 13 report by Complex, Isaiah Thomas was traded to the L.A. Lakers from the Cleveland Cavaliers at the trade deadline last week. Thomas and his Cavs teammate, Channing Frye, headed to California while Iman Shumpert was shipped to the Sacramento Kings and Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder were traded to the Utah Jazz. The Cavs also traded Duwayne Wade back to the Miami Heat for a draft pick. In return, Cleveland received Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., George Hill, and Rodney Hood.

Inside IT4 vs LeBron https://t.co/7ujyFWapaD — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) February 13, 2018

Since the trade, Isaiah Thomas has seemingly been throwing shade at the Cavs and LeBron James. Thomas has allegedly bashed the Cavaliers lack of practice and the effort the team put forward while on the court. It seems all involved agree that Isaiah was not a good fit for the team and not a good mix with LeBron. However, the trade may have been hard for Isaiah, who is now on a team who won’t be competing for a championship this year. Thomas has been playing better with the Lakers, Wade is happier than ever back home in Miami, and Crowder is loving life with the Utah Jazz, who are nursing a 10-game winning streak. Sadly, it looks like the wounds are still fresh for Isaiah, who only played 15 games in a Cavs jersey, and he is allegedly putting a lot of blame on LeBron.

Isaiah Thomas and LeBron James will meet each other as foes on March 11 when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the L.A. Lakers meet, and all eyes will be on Thomas and James as they battle it out on the court.