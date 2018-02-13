‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Prequel & Sequel Series Plans Confirmed By Kurt Sutter

Sons of Anarchy could return in a very big way. The hit FX series, which ended back in 2014, is making headlines yet again because the show’s creator, Kurt Sutter, has confirmed his plans to create a prequel and a sequel series surrounding the characters.

Kurt Sutter recently appeared as a guest on Tom Arnold’s podcast 100% Honest and revealed that he sees the Sons Of Anarchy story told in four parts. The first part was the original series, which featured actor Charlie Hunnam as lead character Jax Teller, the young leader of the Sons of Anarchy motorcycle club, who masked their criminal doings behind an auto repair business.

Currently, Sutter is in production on a Sons spin-off titled Mayans MC, which takes place in the same universe after Jax Teller’s death. However, Kurt Sutter says he sees even more from the franchise, such as a prequel series based on Jax’s father and a sequel series that would follow Jax’s two sons, Abel and Thomas.

According to a February 13 report by LAD Bible, while Sutter says that Mayans would be the second chapter of the franchise, the third would be a prequel that focuses on Jax’s father, John Teller, and the events that transpired when he returned home from fighting in the Vietnam war, and formed the Sons of Anarchy motorcycle club.

“I think at some point we’ll find a way to shine a little light on perhaps on John Teller’s manuscript, if the Mayans, if we’re lucky enough to continue and then what I would do is not directly but I would use that as a potential launching point to do the prequel. “The First Nine – it would begin in Vietnam with John Teller and Piney Winston and it would be about them coming back to America, and ideally to do each episode have a new member join, but end it at the end of that, so that maybe at that point Gemma’s there but it’s before Jax is born.”

Sutter says if he’s lucky enough to continue on with the franchise, he would love to do a series about Jax Teller’s two sons so that fans could see them “become aware of who their dad was.” The two boys could also be members and run the club just like Jax did.

“That, for me, is the dream quartet,” Kurt Sutter said on the podcast.

“Perhaps thinking ahead at some point, if any of us are still alive, that there might be a series of events that takes us down the line into the future, that perhaps sets up some kind of dynamic for Jax’s sons to become aware of who [their] dad was and things like that.”

Sons of Anarchy fans have often longed to hear the news of a prequel or sequel series, and are hoping that both come to fruition. Lovers of the TV series are already coming together on social media to discuss what they would like to see on the shows and who should be cast as John Teller, Abel and Thomas Teller, and more. However, no official confirmation that the shows will get made has been given.

Sons of Anarchy fans can watch the spin-off, Mayans MC, when the show debuts on FX later this year.