WWE News: List Of Superstars Who Could End Up Missing ‘WrestleMania 34’

It seems as if there has been a large number of injuries hitting WWE lately, and they really couldn’t end up coming at a worse time. There are now less than two months until WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans and the card is already starting to take shape. Unfortunately, some superstars from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live simply won’t be able to be there due to injury, and one current champion may have something more important to do.

Injuries are bound to happen and simply can’t always be avoided, no matter how hard people may try. No matter when they happen, it’s not fun for a superstar to have to miss time in the ring, and it makes things even harder to miss a huge event such as WrestleMania.

There are already a number of superstars who have missed a bit of time and others recently injured who may have to miss the big PPV in New Orleans. Not only is it upsetting for the fans, but it deprives the superstars of big opportunities and a good paycheck.

As of the middle of February, here is a list of WWE names who may end up having to miss WrestleMania 34 in April.

Dean Ambrose

Late in 2017, Dean Ambrose suffered a bicep tear that required surgery and put a damper on the reunion of The Shield. WWE originally stated that he would be out seven to nine months, which is the typical amount of time needed for healing, but it’s not unlike the company to exaggerate those things.

According to PW Insider, Ambrose was recently spotted in Alabama, where he underwent surgery in December. Perhaps he was just going back for a follow-up visit, but there is also speculation that he may be ahead of schedule. If he’s going to be for WrestleMania 34, though, he’ll need to return soon to set up a program.

Jason Jordan

WWE

Anyone who has been watching WWE television recently has seen that things have been off with Jason Jordan. This is due to the fact Seth Rollins’ latest tag team partner has suffered a serious injury that will require neck surgery and keep him out of action for quite a long time.

With confirmation that he will miss WrestleMania 34, Jordan spoke out about the sad issue.

This isn’t what I envisioned my Road to #WrestleMania would look like…but this won’t stop me. I’m coming back better than ever. #GoldBlooded #TheReturn https://t.co/P5mQX8yEdD — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) February 13, 2018

Tamina Snuka

Right after the Royal Rumble, Tamina Snuka underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, according to Wrestling Inc. It was reported that she was dealing with the problem for a while and couldn’t hold off on surgery any longer, but she won’t be back in time for WrestleMania 34.

If Snuka’s recovery time holds true to others who have dealt with the same problem, she may not be back until late summer.

Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy returned to WWE last year at WrestleMania and shocked the world with his brother. In October, Jeff underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, which was set to keep him out around six months. If that timetable still holds true, he will end up missing this year’s big event. However, SE Scoops reports that he could change up his gimmick upon his return.

With Matt Hardy now moving onto his “Woken” gimmick, it is believed that Jeff Hardy could return as “Brother Nero” like he played in Impact Wrestling. Now, fans simply need to see if he will be cleared in time for New Orleans.

Samoa Joe

On an episode of Raw in early January, Samoa Joe suffered a foot injury in a match against Rhyno and was immediately taken off of all event listings. He was originally scheduled to get back in the ring by March, but as reported by FanSided, Joe was taken off of all WWE live events until after WrestleMania 34.

It could be that his injury is worse than expected or WWE is just trying to keep fans guessing, but for now, his status is up in the air.

The Miz and Maryse

The Miz recently returned from a bit of time off of WWE television, but it is no secret that his real-life wife, Maryse, is pregnant. Back in the middle of the December, Maryse was six months along with the couple’s baby girl, which could put her due date around the end of March or beginning of April.

As he told ESPN recently, the current WWE Intercontinental Champion is not going to miss the birth of his baby.

“It’s a WrestleMania baby. The only thing my wife asked me was that [she wanted me to be there]. “I literally have a private jet on call at all times. I will spend whatever amount of money to get there, to be there and support her and witness my first child being born because I am ecstatic. I don’t want to be the dad that’s not there. I don’t want the kid to ever think that I wasn’t there. I want her to be the one that says you were there, you guided me, you supported me in the best way you knew how.”

If it comes down to it, The Miz will have to choose between being at the birth or WrestleMania 34 — or possibly finding a way to do both.

WrestleMania 34 may not have a lot of matches confirmed for the card, but rumors and speculation are starting to shape what’s coming. WWE needs to have a few plans in place just in case more injuries pop up. With those which have already come about and The Miz soon having a baby, most of those on this list will not be in action in New Orleans this April.