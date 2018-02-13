Maci Bookout’s Mother Shares Joke About Scene That Was Extremely Hurtful For Ryan Edwards And His Family

Maci Bookout learned that Ryan Edwards was doing drugs on the previous season of Teen Mom OG. His wife, Mackenzie Standifer, revealed that he had been popping Xanax, and during one scene, he almost fell asleep at the wheel. This was scary for Maci, who started to question whether she wanted her son Bentley to spend time alone with his father. She didn’t know whether Ryan was under the influence of pills when he was with his son, so she chose to keep him away. This was hurtful to Bentley’s grandparents, as they looked forward to spending time with both Bentley and Ryan together. On last night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Bookout had agreed to meet with Ryan at 5 p.m. so he could go trick-or-treating with his son before he had to leave with Mackenzie’s son.

However, Maci changed the time to 6 p.m., which meant that he couldn’t go trick-or-treating. This move was upsetting to both Ryan and his parents. When Maci and her family showed up, they came driving in a golf cart. The moment was hurtful to Ryan’s family, but according to a new tweet, Maci Bookout’s mother seemed to think it was hilarious. On Twitter, she shared a photo of the family and quoted a song lyric.

Maci retweeted the photo, as she may have thought it was funny too. However, it’s clear that there is a divide between Maci and Ryan’s families. Everything that has happened between Maci and Ryan because of his drug use seems to have hurt their respective families. While Bookout’s parents are supportive of her decision to keep Bentley to herself, Ryan’s parents are hurt because they don’t get much time with their grandson. Almost all of Sharon’s followers thought the photo was hilarious, and they all pointed out that Ryan needed to prove himself after being under the influence on the show. Many feel that Ryan is a bad father and has a lot to prove.

Maci Bookout didn’t speak out about the photo or the drama, but one can imagine she wants Ryan to improve so Bentley can have a healthy relationship with his father.