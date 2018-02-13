Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart Reunite At L.A. Bar, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Are Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart back together? The couple, whom fans affectionately call “Robsten,” were seen together having fun at a bar in L.A. over the weekend. Many fans reportedly saw the former couple hanging out together and revealed exactly what went down during the reunion.

According to a February 13 report by Hollywood Life, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were spotted at Edendale in Los Angeles on Sunday night. One fan tweeted about seeing the pair together, revealing that Pattinson walked into the establishment first, and later Stewart joined him. While many fans began to speculate about whether the couple was getting back together, the witness said the pair seemed to look more like old friends.

“They just seemed like two friends hanging out,” the onlooker said.

Another person who saw the former co-stars together revealed that they were “having drinks at the bar like everyone else there.”

As many fans will remember, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart met on the set of Twilight and began dating as they filmed five movies for the franchise. The pair were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples for years and became notorious for keeping their relationship very private. However, after filming on the final Twilight film wrapped, scandal hit the couple. Kristen was photographed cheating on Robert with a married director, Rupert Sanders. The photographs caused a frenzy online and sparked a Robsten breakup. Later, the actress released a public apology to her boyfriend. The pair seemed to try to reconcile, but it didn’t last long. They eventually split for good.

Was just at bar enjoying my friends birthday and in comes Robert Pattinson which blew my twilight mind up, and then Kristen Stewart walked in and now I’m reliving my highschool twilight fantasies — Leah Cordova (@LeahVioleta) February 12, 2018

Robert Pattinson went on to date singer FKA Twigs but split with her in late 2017. He’s currently linked to super famous singer Katy Perry. The pair has been seen hanging out since the actor’s split. Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart surprised fans when she began dating women and is currently in a relationship with model Stella Maxwell.

???? Fans spotted Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart hanging out in Los Angeles! ???? https://t.co/WBr9AOkPDd — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) February 13, 2018

While Twilight fans are crossing their fingers in hopes that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart may be headed towards a romantic reunion, it seems, for now at least, that the pair have just remained friends after their messy breakup.