‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Christopher Sean Reveals Whether Or Not Paul Is Leaving Salem

Days of Our Lives star Christopher Sean is speaking out after many fans of the NBC soap started to worry that his character, Paul Narita, may be leaving the show for good. Rumors began to fly after the actor posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram page, revealing that he had some very big news to share with fans.

According to a February 13 report by Soap Hub, Christopher Sean revealed to fans that he can’t wait to share some big news with them, and it is something he’s been keeping a secret for awhile. Days of Our Lives viewers went into panic mode and began wondering if Sean’s character, Paul, would soon be leaving Salem. While the actor has yet to reveal the big news, he did take to Twitter to clarify whether he would be leaving DOOL in the near future.

Christopher Sean told his Days of Our Lives fans not to worry because he’s “not leaving” the soap opera. As many fans know, the character of Paul Narita has become a favorite among viewers. Paul first came to Salem as a professional baseball player looking to have surgery on his pitching arm. It was later revealed that Paul previously had a very serious relationship with Will Horton’s husband, Sonny Kiriakis. However, at the time, Paul had not publicly come out as gay, and the couple ended their relationship. After reconnecting with Sonny, Paul decided to come out and stay in Salem.

Soon after Paul decided to move to Salem, Days of Our Lives fans found out that Paul was the secret son of John Black. The two began building a relationship and currently work together as private investigators at the agency that John owns with his best friend, Steve Johnson. However, things have gone wrong between Paul and John as of late.

Recently, Will Horton and Paul Narita found out that John Black is to blame for poisoning Steve Johnson. John took extreme measures to keep them quiet and imprisoned them together so that he could carry out his mission.

Don’t worry everyone, I’m not leaving #Days — Christopher Sean (@ChristopherSean) February 11, 2018

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.