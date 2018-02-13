Kim Zolciak Shares Bikini Photos From Beach Vacation With Husband, Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak shared some photos on Instagram of her vacation with husband, Kroy Biermann. The Don’t Be Tardy star was modeling a leopard-print bikini while walking on the beach. The first photo seen below just shows Kim standing with her shoulder to the camera while Kroy snaps the image, but the second and third photos in the gallery show her in the two-piece beachwear. They can be viewed by clicking the arrows at the edge of the photo.

In the caption, Zolciak reveals that she gave up going to New York Fashion Week in favor of traveling to a tropical destination. It’s unknown where exactly they’re vacationing, but they’re unwinding before Season 7 of Don’t Be Tardy starts.

Kim had her blonde hair pulled up in a messy bun and wore round-framed sunglasses.

The 39-year-old reality star also posted some other snaps of her with Kroy on the beach in which she removes her top. Although she does a good job of hiding her chest, it’s clear she decided to go topless for the fun photos. She captioned the images, “Day 1 of our getaway???? I would go to the end of this earth for you my love, my best friend, my strength, my heart, and my world.”

The couple’s 16-year-old daughter, Ariana Beirmann, asked in the comments section, “Where is ur top?”

The comments drew a lot of praise for how in love Kim and Kroy looked together. Others were also raving at how great Zolciak looked in her bikini and wanted to know where she got it.

On Saturday, Kim shared a makeup-free selfie that also showed her with natural hair. She wrote that feels beautiful both with or without makeup and a wig. She mentioned that Kroy makes her feel beautiful no matter what at all times and that it’s important people do what makes them feel good. Many commented that Kim looks great without a wig and has beautiful natural hair. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has worn wigs for about 15 years.

Kim has a flawless waist in the bikini photos she shared. She has promoted waist trainers on social media in the past. As EOnline reported in February 2016, Kim and daughter, Brielle Biermann, posed together for a selfie advertising “conic shapers.”

Kim Zolciak is only on day two of her trip. She’ll probably post many more photos and videos of her getaway with her husband.