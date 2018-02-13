Leah Messer Appears To Mock Jenelle Evans Drama After She Flips Out On Twitter

Leah Messer decided to be a guest on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast this week and the two decided to talk about their Teen Mom 2 co-star. Even though Jenelle Evans isn’t speaking with her co-stars, it sounds like they wanted to discuss her and the cease-and-desist letters they received last year. The Teen Mom 2 stars discussed the drama with their co-star, including how Chelsea DeBoer had stayed out of the drama for the most part. Jenelle had recently called Chelsea a saint, as MTV often portrays her in a positive light whereas Jenelle is often featured because of her drama.

Jenelle flipped out on social media after she learned that her co-stars had discussed her. She couldn’t understand why they felt the need to go back and discuss her New Year’s Eve plans. Fans of Jenelle’s didn’t understand why they had to discuss this either. According to a new tweet, Leah Messer seems to be mocking the drama with Jenelle, as she revealed that positive things happen to people who ignore the drama. The tweet comes just one day after Evans flipped out on social media over the podcast. However, Leah doesn’t seem to care that Evans is angry with them doing the podcast. Just last year, Leah and Kailyn were served with cease-and-desist letters, asking them to stop talking about Jenelle.

Jenelle is reportedly angry with her co-stars because she is currently an outcast. She hasn’t gotten along with her Teen Mom 2 co-stars for years and the cease-and-desist letters surely didn’t help. Jenelle’s lawyers had asked them to stop talking about her in a negative way, and it’s uncertain whether the podcast discussion is indeed something that will violate the cease-and-desist requests. However, it doesn’t sound like Leah is taking Jenelle’s anger seriously, as she’s focused on positive things in her life. As she pointed out on Twitter, positive things come to people who can ignore negative people. Kailyn hasn’t addressed the podcast. The episode may be released this upcoming Thursday.

Leah Messer is currently focusing on her daughters and this Teen Mom 2 star is currently filming the show. No word on whether this podcast recording will be featured on the show.