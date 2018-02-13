Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Might Use Less Regal Wedding Carriage Than Prince William And Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been confirmed to take a carriage procession after their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel. The royal couple is expected to greet their well-wishers lined in the streets of Windsor Castle.

However, royal fans might see a less grand wedding carriage as compared to the one used by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to People, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s carriage will be personally chosen by Queen Elizabeth. Apparently, all royal carriages are parked in the Buckingham Palace’s Royal Mews.

The outlet noted that the Queen also chose the carriage for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when they got married in 2011. To recall, the second in line to the throne and his wife used the century-old Imperial State Landau in London.

Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty magazine, suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will likely have a more understated ride. He added that the royal couple might use the Ascot Landau, which is less extravagant than the one used by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“My guess is that it will be an Ascot Landau. It’s not as regal or grand as the Imperial State Landau, but it is perfect for the streets of Windsor.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge used the Imperial State Landau during their royal procession. Oli Scarff / Getty Images

The royal procession might also include another Ascot Landau carrying the best man, also known as the “supporter” and some junior attendants. As the rumored best man, Prince William is expected to ride the said carriage along with his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

It remains unclear if the couple will have a fall-back option in case it rains. According to the outlet, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had the Glass Coach on standby during their wedding — the same one used by his late mother Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at the Westminster Abbey. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal procession will go from St. George’s Chapel to the Castle Hill out of Windsor. The horse-drawn carriage will also pass High Street through Windsor Town before returning to the castle.

In a statement released by the Kensington Palace, it has been revealed that the royal couple hopes that the carriage ride will give a chance for more people to gather around Windsor and celebrate their big day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle on May 19. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

After the carriage procession, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have their reception at St. George’s Hall. Later in the evening, Prince Charles will host a private evening reception for the newlywed and their close family and friends.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19, 2018, at 12:00 pm.