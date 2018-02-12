‘Expedition Unknown’ Host Josh Gates Reveals The Face Behind The Legend Of Nefertiti

During Part 1 of “Great Women of Ancient Egypt,” Josh Gates headed off to uncover the mysteries surrounding Hatshepsut, Nefertiti, and Cleopatra, three of the most powerful women in Egypt. During the first episode, the facial reconstruction project for Queen Nefertiti was commissioned in order to reveal to the world the real face of the King Tut’s mother. Recently, Josh revealed live on Today the reconstructed bust that took three months to complete.

According to Newsweek, the mummy was discovered in 1898 in Egypt’s famous Valley of the Kings, and although believed to be Queen Nefertiti, it has never been proven. In 2010, DNA evidence did show that the mummy was King Tut’s biological mother. Since King Tut’s father, the pharaoh Akhenaten was married to Nefertiti, it makes sense that the remains could very well be hers.

A team of scientists used 3D technology and were able to digitally map the face of the mummy known as “The Younger Lady.” Paleoartist Elisabeth Daynes was able to recreate the face, which took approximately 500 hours of meticulous work by hand to accomplish. She is also responsible for the recreation of King Tut, which she completed in 2005. By comparing the life-like bust with other iconic and historical images, researchers were able to conclude that the “Younger Lady” mummy was in fact Queen Nefertiti.

“Nefertiti is remembered as one of the most beautiful women in history, but her accomplishments are anything but skin deep,” said Gates, who believes this is the true face of the ancient Queen. “She was a powerful pharaoh and ruled during one of the most prosperous times in the ancient world. But like many of history’s most important female figures, her legacy has been obscured.”

East coast: 30 minutes until tonight’s ALL-NEW #ExpeditionUnknown in #Egypt. It’s a great, big adventure with some awesome discoveries! Join the team at 9|8c on @travelchannel! pic.twitter.com/qCd6f1TZVH — Josh Gates (@joshuagates) February 8, 2018

During the second episode titled “Egypt’s Lost Queens,” Josh will continue to travel through Egypt in an attempt to literally unearth more secrets that surround these historic women of Egypt. Perhaps he will even uncover the final resting places of Nefertiti and Cleopatra.

Expedition Unknown with Josh Gates airs on Wednesday’s at 9 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel. Part 2 airs on February 14, and will be followed with an hour-long special, Expedition Unknown: After the Hunt.” The special will re-examine Josh’s journey, and provide viewers with more evidence and never-before-seen footage from his fascinating quest.