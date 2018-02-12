Kris And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Planning To Trademark The Name Stormi, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner are reportedly ready to make baby Stormi Webster a businesswoman, according to Hollywood Life. Although it has been reported that the Kardashian-Jenner clan hate the name, the media outlet is now saying that the family loves it due to it being so unique. This means that they can capitalize on the name and create products and social media campaigns around it.

Reportedly, Kris is already at work making social media accounts and trademarking Stormi Webster so that no one will get their hands on it before the Kardashian-Jenner family.

A source told Hollywood Life that Kanye West also likes the name because it goes well with his new daughter’s name. He’s even thinking about rapping and waxing poetic on “Stormi Chicago nights.” Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are also parents to three children with very unique names: North, Saint, and Chicago.

Although the Kardashian-Jenner family is known for creating unique monikers, some have pointed out how well the names work for branding, which is likely where the family’s head is at when choosing their children’s names. For instance, there were jokes about North West creating a perfume one day called North by North West, although this might be a savvy business decision.

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Thus far, there haven’t been any clear pictures of Stormi Webster, though it is rumored she takes after her father, Travis Scott. For those confused about her seemingly random surname, her last name is Travis Scott’s real last name, as his legal name is Jaques Webster.

There have also been rumors that the Kardashian-Jenner clan isn’t positive Travis Scott is the father of the baby. Because Kylie Jenner got with Travis so quickly after breaking up with her ex, Tyga, some believe that Stormi might actually be his. It was recently reported that Kris Jenner even hopes the baby is Tyga’s, as he may be a better father than Travis.

Reportedly, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had some major blowout fights over the fact that she wants to stay at home and take care of Stormi’s needs, while he wants to capitalize on his current career.