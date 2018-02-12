‘This Is Us’: Rebecca And Miguel’s Relationship Story Will Play Out In Season 3

This Is Us fans finally learned the details of the horrific death of Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia). The Pearson patriarch’s untimely demise at age 53 left his widow, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), with the job of raising their three teens alone. Fast forward to 10 years later, and Rebecca reconnected with Jack’s best friend, Miguel (Jon Huertas), on Facebook. Details on how their relationship progressed from there are sketchy, but in the present day, they are married.

While Miguel has been a part of This Is Us since the show’s debut in 2016, fans of the show have given him little love. Some feel the character’s marriage to Rebecca is a betrayal to Jack. Miguel’s relationship with his adult stepchildren, Kevin, Kate, and Randall, has been strained.

In a new interview with TV Guide, Jon Huertas predicted that This Is Us fans will eventually see that Miguel is not the bad guy. Huertas revealed that viewers will be given more insight into Miguel and Rebecca’s relationship in the next few episodes of the NBC drama before really getting into it in Season 3.

“This season we’ve got some cool stuff coming up,” the This Is Us star told TV Guide. “In the next season, we really open it up. There are still some people that still need some convincing.”

Huertas added that This Is Us will also explore Miguel’s relationship with the Big Three. Fans recently saw Jon’s character hash things out with adult Kevin (Justin Hartley), assuring him that he had no romantic feelings for Rebecca when Jack was alive.

“But I love her now,” Miguel said, before telling Kevin point blank: “I’m not going anywhere.”

In future episodes, This Is Us will examine Miguel’s relationship with Randall (Sterling K Brown) and Kate (Chrissy Metz).

“We’ll get more into Kate and Randall react to the news of Rebecca and Miguel hanging out again. Next season I think we’ll see more of that,” Huertas told TV Guide. “With Kate, [she] and Miguel have a kind of stand-offish sort of thing. She’s going to support Kevin because they’re twins. We just haven’t explored too much of that yet.”

Jon Huertas previously told People Magazine that the This Is Us writers have been careful not to “push” Miguel on viewers too much. Viewers didn’t immediately welcome Miguel into the Pearson family, but the goal is to get people to love the character. While that hasn’t happened quite yet, fans saw a new side of Miguel in the “Clooney” episode, when he bonded with teen Kevin (Logan Shroyer) at the mall. Huertas said fans can expect to see more of that in Season 3.

“We’re going to see more interactions with the teenagers and also with the Big Three in their 20s,” Jon told People.

This Is Us fans also got a stark reminder that when Jack died, Miguel suffered a major loss, too. The character was visibly shaken by the news of his best friend’s sudden death when Rebecca returned from the hospital alone in the “Super Bowl Sunday” episode.

As for Jack Pearson himself, actor Milo Ventimiglia has nothing but praise for Jon Huertas as Rebecca’s second husband on This Is Us. In fact, he gives his TV wife’s current spouse his seal of approval.

“Miguel’s great!” Ventimiglia told Esquire. “I mean he’s Jack’s best friend. There’s a lot we haven’t seen yet so just be cool with Miguel.”

This Is Us returns on Tuesday, February 27 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.