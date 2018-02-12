‘Teen Mom OG’ Catelynn Lowell Reportedly May Skip Reunion Taping, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Catelynn Lowell is currently in a rehab facility in Arizona dealing with her depression and anxiety, and Us Weekly reports that she may not make it out in time to appear on the Teen Mom OG reunion special.

MTV typically tapes Teen Mom OG reunion specials just as the season winds down on air, and the network is reportedly scheduled to tape one at the end of this month. However, Catelynn Lowell may not be ready to dive in front of the cameras just yet, as her depression and anxiety have made it difficult to deal with the scrutiny she faces on camera.

An insider told Us Weekly that because reunion specials can be so emotionally draining, Catelynn feels as though she is too vulnerable at the moment to make an appearance. Included in this recent season was a visit to see her biological daughter, Carly, whom she and Tyler gave up for adoption when they were just teenagers. The guilt and trauma of the decision still weigh heavily on Catelynn and Tyler, and rehashing it on air is a lot for anyone to take.

Catelynn Lowell told Teen Mom OG fans that she was headed to rehab just before the holiday season. She stated she had thought of “every way to kill herself” and knew she needed help.

Since her original inpatient treatment, she has left and returned to the facility twice and is currently still inside the facility. Tyler Baltierra, her husband, reported that he and their daughter, Nova, would be visiting Catelynn this week. Tyler has put their business, Tierra Reign, on hold while they work on Cate’s issues.

Catelynn told fans that she went back to rehab to deal with her trauma and hoped her third time would be a charm. She and co-star Amber Portwood have both been incredibly open about their experiences with mental health. The pair has stated that they both take medication to help regulate their moods, though Amber Portwood is no longer taking any due to her current pregnancy.

As documented on Teen Mom OG, Catelynn has had dealt with severe postpartum depression since the birth of her daughter, Novalee.