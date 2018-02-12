Kylie Jenner May Have Another Baby Next Year, Says ‘In Touch’

Kylie Jenner recently announced the birth of her baby daughter, Stormi, and while she has yet to speak much about her newborn baby girl or reveal photos of her face, Kylie is said to be loving her new life as a mother so much that she’s thinking about expanding her family in the near future.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, Kylie Jenner is over the moon after giving birth to her first child. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be a natural when it comes to parenting the baby girl, and those closest to Kylie claim that she was born to be a mother. Kylie is so thrilled with her new role as a mother that she allegedly can’t wait to have another child and could even plan to expand her family as early as next year.

However, although Kylie Jenner is overjoyed after welcoming baby Stormi, she is also being very cautious. The new mom is said to have hired even more security to help protect her and her baby girl, and she is also not allowing any strangers around little Stormi. Jenner is allegedly only letting her immediate family, as well as her best friend Jordyn Woods, spend time with her daughter.

In addition, Kylie Jenner may also be dealing with some baby daddy drama. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, reportedly got into a blowout fight just days after baby Stormi’s birth. Travis was seen storming out of Kylie’s home and was spotted speeding off toward his home in Beverly Hills. Rumors are flying that Travis Scott may not be thrilled with the speculation that he may not be the father of Kylie’s baby and that her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, is actually the biological father. Rumors of a paternity test are now swirling.

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Fans are now looking forward to seeing photos of Kylie Jenner’s baby girl, Stormi, in the future. Kylie has become a powerhouse on social media, especially Instagram, and many fans believe she won’t be able to resist posting some adorable snapshots of her newborn baby daughter.