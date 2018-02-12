‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Comes To Stefan’s Room In A Shocking Twist

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Stefan O. DiMera (Tyler Christopher) is about to get a surprising intruder into his bedroom. The latest DOOL rumors reveal that the intruder will likely be Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller), and it will kick off a shocking storyline.

According to a Feb. 12 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, this week’s Days of our Lives cliffhanger is going to be an exciting one. The report reveals that Stefan will be shocked to see Abigail in his bedroom. As many viewers know, Stefan is very attracted to Abby, and he’s made no secret of his growing feelings for her even though she is married to his brother, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). However, seeing Abigail in his room won’t be exciting for him. Instead, it will likely cause him to worry about his sister-in-law.

Days of our Lives spoilers viewers will reportedly see Abigail sneak into Stefan’s room dressed in a disguise. It seems that Abigail will have taken on someone else’s personality, possibly Gabi Hernandez’s. Gabi (Camilla Banus) is currently in jail for the murder of Andre DiMera, but it seems that Gabi is innocent, and Abigail could be to blame. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Abigail is rumored to have a personality disorder, and it may have been her who dressed as Gabi and killed Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). It seems that Stefan will be the first to see Abby in her poor mental state. Of course, he’ll talk to Chad about what’s going on, especially since he knows that Abby has a history of mental illness. Stefan and Chad will allegedly work together to protect Abigail and get Gabi’s name cleared.

In the latest #DAYS, a stunning murder rocks Salem!https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/s4eUIhufeY — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 20, 2018

This would be a shocking blow for Chad, who has often struggled with not being to help Abigail through her mental illness. In the past, Days of our Lives fans have seen Chad put Abby in a mental hospital, but that backfired when she escaped and later faked her own death. It seems that Andre’s murder case is about to get a lot more interesting and is far from over.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.