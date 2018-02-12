‘The Winds Of Winter’ Release Date: George R.R. Martin Launching Book After The First ‘Fire And Blood’ Volume

George R.R. Martin is not done writing The Winds of Winter yet. There have been speculations claiming that the 69-year-old author has already completed the sixth installment of A Song of Ice and Fire series, but GRRM was quick to debunk it. Now, new reports are claiming that TWOW is likely to arrive after the release of the first Fire and Blood novel.

Player One shared that George R.R. Martin himself confirmed that the first installment of the Fire and Blood book series would be completed very soon. The news outlet even claimed that it would be released before The Winds of Winter. In July 2017, the veteran writer confirmed that he is planning to publish a book that would discuss the “fake histories of the Targaryen kings.”

In the same post, George R.R. Martin revealed that the first Fire and Blood novel would focus on Westeros’ history. In other words, it would cover the conquest of Aegon up to King Aegon III’s regency, including the “detailed history of the Targaryen civil war.” The Winds of Winter author added that the second book would carry the “history from Aegon III up to Robert’s rebellion.”

The post effortlessly caught the attention of many as George R.R. Martin also claimed that he could possibly release the first Fire and Blood book along with The Winds of Winter. The brain behind the Game of Thrones series added that the mentioned novels could arrive in late 2018 or early 2019. GRRM also stated that he needs more time to finish the sixth installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

“Whether WINDS or the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD will be the first to hit the bookstores is hard to say at this juncture, but I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018… and who knows, maybe two. A boy can dream…”

Meanwhile, Express shared that George R.R. Martin could publish more ASOIAF books after The Winds of Winter. Initially, the famous A Song of Ice and Fire series only has seven books in total. However, avid followers of the tome are speculating that there could be “a secret eighth book.”

The news came after George R.R. Martin opened up about the possibility of extending the franchise. “I don’t consider A Song of Ice and Fire a series either; it’s one single story, being published in (we hope) seven volumes,” the veteran author wrote in his most recent blog post. Fans were quick to pick up that tiny “we hope” and started wondering what could be in store for them in the coming years.

George R.R. Martin has not yet announced the official release date of TWOW and the first volume of Fire and Blood. Hence, devoted supporters of the Nightflyers author should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about The Winds of Winter!