‘Teen Mom OG’ Tyler Baltierra And Daughter To Visit Catelynn Lowell In Rehab

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra is back in rehab after coming home from a second rehab stint just a few days before. The Teen Mom OG star says struggles with depression and anxiety made it incredibly difficult for her to do anything and that she was contemplating suicide. In order to ensure her safety, she and Tyler made the decision to send her to a facility in Arizona. She has been released and returned twice over the past few months and is currently still in rehab.

Tyler Baltierra, who has been accused of cheating on his wife while she’s been in rehab, is now readying himself to go visit her with their daughter, Novalee Reign. The pair is flying out to Arizona for what Tyler Baltierra said would be an “emotional week.”

He previously stated that being at home alone with his daughter has been very difficult. The little girl has repeatedly called out for her mother while she’s been away, which Tyler has said makes him incredibly upset.

Recently, Tyler Baltierra was spotted at a concert talking to a woman. Fans accused him of “cheating on Cate” while she was in rehab, saying that he had gone to a concert with another woman.

Fans have also alleged that Tyler Baltierra is gay and trolls the Internet to look for affairs with other men. As with all cheating allegations, Tyler has denied this is the truth, though fans still continually bring up the rumor.

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra has struggled with depression on and off, but especially since the birth of her daughter, Novalee. She has struggled with severe postpartum depression, which has made her incredibly nervous to have another baby. She, however, did get pregnant, as seen on the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, but she subsequently suffered a miscarriage.

Tyler Baltierra said in his announcement to go visit his wife that they would be working on a lot of issues, and it is probably likely that the pair will have couples counseling during their time. Previously, Tyler has said that he doesn’t want to “live like this” when it comes to Cate’s depression and anxiety issues.