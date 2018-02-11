Watch Cavs Vs. Celtics 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

On Sunday afternoon, the Cavs vs. Celtics live streaming online and televised game coverage is under the spotlight as the two teams continue their recent rivalry. The two teams arrive to this game after the players that Kyrie Irving was traded for have now been traded to another new team. That includes fellow All-Star Isaiah Thomas who is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Will LeBron James and the Cavs be able to win on the road after their major roster moves or continue to struggle? Here’s the latest game preview with start time, odds to win, points total, TV channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Celtics live streaming online.

It’s a packed Sunday schedule for the NBA with today’s game arriving as part of several that start in the early afternoon. As ESPN reported, the Cleveland Cavaliers (32-22) will debut their newest roster members acquired during a busy day of trades this past Thursday. That means Rodney Hood, George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, and Larry Nance Jr. will all be on the court against the Boston Celtics (40-17) today. Cleveland is coming off a 20-point win against the Atlanta Hawks several nights ago, thanks to LeBron James’ key performance.

The Boston Celtics (40-17) will be working with their roster since the start of the season, with Greg Monroe amongst their newest additions. The team has continued to stay atop the Eastern Conference thanks to All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford as well as rookie Jayson Tatum. Today’s game will carry extra significance with time being taken out to raise longtime Celtics’ star Paul Pierce’s jersey No. 34 up into the rafters. That could have the Celtics revved up for a huge win at home today, unless LeBron and his newest supporting cast members spoil the celebration.

For today’s matchup, the Odds Shark website lists a consensus point spread of 4.5 points in favor of the Boston Celtics. Boston is also a -180 to -197 favorite at several sportsbooks, while the visiting Cavaliers are +160 to +165 underdogs. Today’s game has a points total at 213 points for the complete game. Odds Shark suggests that Boston will win this game straight up, cover the spread, and the points total will be a “push” at 213 per their predictions.

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time start on Sunday afternoon. Viewers can see the game live on national television via their ABC channels using over-the-air HD antenna as well as cable or satellite services. Some cable and satellite subscribers in select regions of the United States can watch a live stream on the ABC website, while most others can use the WatchESPN website or apps to see the feed.

For those who don’t have access to ABC on television, there are some free options to watch the Cavs vs. Celtics live streaming online. Among those are the SlingTV and Fubo.TV services which are available for a one-week free trial offer. Other options to watch on ABC or WatchESPN might include PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. Viewers should check out the specific websites for these services for details on their free trial offers and how to sign up.