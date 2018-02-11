‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Will Adam Crash Nick And Chelsea’s Wedding? Phyllis Receives A Threat

Since the news of Chelsea’s exit has been confirmed, there have been speculations that Adam will finally return. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Adam will crash Nick and Chelsea’s wedding. Meanwhile, Phyllis will receive a threat from a mysterious person.

Will Y&R bring back Adam now?

There have been several mentions of Adam Newman (recently played by Justin Hartley) in The Young and the Restless, which fueled the expectations that he will finally return to the picture. But with Chelsea’s departure (Melissa Claire Egan), what are the odds that the character will reappear? Celeb Dirty Laundry suggests that Adam will be brought back to the story, but he will not necessarily appear.

Chelsea will surprise Nick (Joshua Morrow) with a marriage proposal, but that is just to divert his suspicions. Nick is stunned but will accept. They will plan the wedding but it might not go as planned. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea’s schemes will be revealed, including her scam and Christian’s paternity. Chelsea will have to leave town then, along with Connor. She will then meet up and reunite with Adam, and the story will confirm he survived the cabin blast. Maybe one-day Chadam will make their way back to Genoa City.

Today on #YR, Sharon offers Nick sound advice and Cane romances Lily. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/yhfuLEG6Mr pic.twitter.com/UPCtQNL2Tj — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 9, 2018

Who threatens Phyllis?

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) just won’t stop digging what Chelsea is up to. She became even more determined after learning from Sharon (Sharon Case) about the stash of cash Nick found at the penthouse. Phyllis wants to bring Chelsea down and will not let her get away with her mischiefs.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that won’t be easy for Phyllis. As she plans on how to expose Chelsea, she will hit a snag. She will receive a threat from an anonymous person. It is possible that Chelsea issued the threat herself to fight back, but someone else got her back. One possibility is Victor (Eric Braeden). He will help Chelsea because she can drag him down. Spoilers suggest that Victor will also help her get out of Genoa City or even fake her death.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.