Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is expected to be the grandest event of the year, and everyone wants an invite. As with everything else, the royal wedding guest list remains a heavily guarded secret, but some important names have dropped.

Unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, which was solemnized at Westminster Abbey and attended by around 1,900 guests, Harry and Meghan’s nuptials will be a smaller event. St. George’s Chapel, where the royal couple will exchange vows on May 19, can only accommodate 800 guests, Daily Mail reported.

Aside from members of the British royal family, which is expected to include Princess Eugenie’s fiancé Jack Brooksbank, high-ranking officers of Britain’s government will also get a royal invite, such as Prime Minister Theresa May.

There are also controversial invites, such as that for former U.S. President Barack Obama, while Donald Trump is reportedly being snubbed. In an interview with Piers Morgan (via Sky News), Trump admitted that he isn’t aware of any invite, but said he wants the royal couple to be “happy.”

Past comments Meghan Markle made against Donald Trump received renewed interest when her engagement to Prince Harry was announced. In a 2016 interview, speaking about the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Suits actress branded Trump as “divisive” and “misogynistic,” Independent reported. While royals, as part of protocol, are expected to remain impartial, Meghan’s sentiment will most likely factor into whether Trump will be invited or not.

With Harry’s close connections to big names in the British entertainment industry and Meghan’s work as an actress, celebrities are expected to flock to the gathering. Among the singers that are said to have been invited are Ed Sheeran and Elton John. When he was presented with a Member of the Order of the British Empire recognition at Buckingham Palace, the “Perfect” singer told the press that he may perform at the couple’s May wedding.

John, on the other hand, has cancelled two of his Las Vegas shows in May. The schedule for both shows coincides with the weekend of Harry and Meghan’s wedding, Entertainment Tonight reported. The singer was good friends with Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, during her lifetime and even spoke dearly about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship.

“I spent some time with him at Google camp in Sicily last summer, and I could tell that he was totally in love. And I thought, ‘Good for you.'”

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra, who is best friends with the bride, is also likely attending the wedding. The big question, however, is whether she’ll be Meghan’s bridesmaid.

“If you see me there, you’ll know,” she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia when asked about her potential role in the bridal party.