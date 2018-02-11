‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick & Sharon Unite In Fighting Victor For Christian When Chelsea Leaves

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the drama won’t end once Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) exits Genoa City. Although Nick (Joshua Morrow) doesn’t know it yet, he is not the father of Christian Newman (Jude and Ozzy McGuigen). Nick’s deceased wife, Sage (Kelly Sullivan) had a one-night stand with his half-brother, Adam, before they were married, according to Soap Central. The truth was never revealed to Nick, who believes Christian to be his, but Adam told Chelsea and the all-knowing Moustache has known who Christian’s real father is all along. How does this tie into the current Chelsea exit storyline? Young and the Restless spoilers point out that a paternity test is imminent and the truth will come out. Once the news is out, nothing will prevent Victor from staking a claim to Adam’s child unless Nick has his wits about him.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that “Shick” fans have been thrilled at the possibility that one of Y&R‘s favorite couples could become a reality in the near future. Sharon (Sharon Case) has just dumped cheating Scott (Daniel Hall) and it seems as if Nick will also soon be single again. Thus, the former husband and wife team could once again be Genoa City’s hottest couple. Y&R fans have already noted how Nick turned to Sharon and confided in her about his suspicions regarding Chelsea. Sharon then counseled him to trust his gut and later even comforted him. According to Young and the Restless spoilers, the stage seems set for a “Shick” reunion.

Although, Nick’s romantic life seems to be set, his son may be ripped away from him. Nick and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) relationship can be described as volatile at best, and Young and the Restless spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, state that Victor won’t hesitate to take something that Nick loves away from him. Coupled with the fact that Christian is blood, and that he is disappointed that he never had a son whom he could mold to his choosing, Victor may try to take Christian away from Nick.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that as Adam’s widow, Chelsea may have a legal claim to Christian, as his biological mother Sage is also deceased. Victor could then make a power-play and try and gain custody instead. However, the Moustache would never see “Shick” coming for him. As Y&R long-time viewers know, nobody has more reason to pair up against Victor than Nick and Sharon, and nobody forms a more formidable team.