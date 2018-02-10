Fans Say Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard’s Children Look ‘Off,’ Wonder If There Is Abuse Happening

Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard may no longer be appearing on Counting On, but the pair is still sharing their lives to their combined 2 million followers on Instagram. The controversial Derick Dillard has been outspoken about his childhood, stating that he was often hit with wooden spoons by his parents and doesn’t see the harm in it.

The Duggar family has been accused of using blanket training, in which a baby is swaddled very tightly in a blanket and not allowed to move past a certain point. If they do, they get hit with a stick or ruler. Although there is no proof that Jill and Derick are doing this, their families have admitted to doing similar things to them.

Fans of the Duggar family are now worried about the family’s two children, Israel and Samuel, and are saying that they “look off” in pictures.

According to the fans, of the mega family, children Samuel and Israel’s age should look more animated than they do, and they look like they are permanently scared. They state that Jessa Duggar Seewald’s children look to be a lot more animated and are likely not being abused in the same manner as Jill and Derick’s children.

#7months yesterday! #happybaby #samuelscottdillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Feb 9, 2018 at 11:42am PST

The Duggar family and their adult children have often been part of a wider discussion on child abuse, as many have quoted the Bible verse, that states “spare the rod and spoil the child.”

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s father-in-law runs a family camp in Arkansas, which is a recreation of an old western town. At the family camp, they often have speakers talk about living a Christian life or giving their testimony for Jesus. They have been criticized for having Mike and Debbie Pearl who have authored several books that have actually led to the deaths of children. The Forsyth family, however, defends the techniques and says that the children’s deaths were because the parents implementing them were not responsible.

Fans suspect that the Dillard family spanks their children or also hits them with wooden spoons, as Derick indicated this wasn’t something out of the ordinary, and he and his brother even joke about being hit with them as children.