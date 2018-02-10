‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Sacrifices Love, Promises Steffy She Will Help Her Reunite With Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will confront Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and she will force her to admit her love for Liam. With the former’s prodding, the latter will confess that she still has feelings for him but will emphasize that she will not stand in their way.

Steffy Is Skeptical

As mentioned in Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Steffy and Hope will have a serious discussion about Liam (Scott Clifton) and B&B spoilers show that the two women will open up about their shared feelings for him. As they talk, their past rivalry will come up but Hope will tell Steffy that they are no longer enemies.

Even so, once Hope admits that she still has lingering feelings for Liam, Steffy will be suspicious and she will try to decipher if Hope is secretly planning to pursue Liam. Sensing Steffy’s suspicion, Hope will go ahead and explain that although she may still love him, things are not the same anymore so there is nothing to worry about.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will make it clear that she returned to Los Angeles with no ulterior motives. To better assure Steffy, she will declare that she has no intention of taking advantage of her (Steffy’s) breakup with Liam.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope gives Brooke an unexpected answer to her burning question about Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/yymuz8DInj pic.twitter.com/nddyuGJ7hd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 6, 2018

Hope Promises To Play Cupid

Hope could easily have Liam if she wants to, but she will sacrifice her love for him so he can get back together with Steffy. This is a difficult decision for her but she knows she should give way for Steffy and Liam’s marriage to work again, especially now that they are going to have a child.

Additionally, B&B spoilers suggest that Hope will help Steffy. She will promise to do whatever she can so that Steffy can be reunited with Liam soon.

Elsewhere in The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will begin their lives as husband and wife by locking themselves up in the bedroom. Brooke will surprise her husband by wearing something racy for a bit of fun.

After readings and poems by their loved ones, Ridge and Brooke exchange their heartfelt vows. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/HRCCDvWcFP #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/PMv16XQlWn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 9, 2018

Finally, as Valentine’s Day approach in B&B, Soap SheKnows disclosed that (Jacob Young) and Maya (Karla Mosley) will also enjoy some intimate time together in the steam room. However, it is likely that Maya will also be thinking about Carter whilst being with Rick.