Obviously, we all live in Shondaland because coming soon, the worlds of Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder will collide and Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating will square off. It seems that in Shondaland, there is only room for one queen bee, but Pope and Keating will have to find a way to team up and work on a case. On last week’s episode, fans of HTGAWM saw Scandal character Olivia Pope enter a lecture hall and introduce herself as a guest lecturer, presumably at the law school where Annalise Keating used to teach.

Watch The Scandal/How To Get Away With Murder Crossover Trailer Here

The Scandal/How to Get Away with Murder crossover episode airs on Thursday, March 1st at the time that Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder would normally air. The episode, according to Grio, is called “Allow Me To Reintroduce Myself,” and it will have the two Shonda Rhimes powerhouses Scandal lead Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and HTGAWM star Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) teaming up to conquer a class action lawsuit.

Though Viola Davis and Kerry Washington won’t talk about the actual Scandal/How to Get Away with Murder crossover episode, they are not opposed to teasing it on Instagram and Twitter and talking about what it was like to work together.

Tableread. #ShondalandSisters #HowToGetAwayWithScandal A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Jan 3, 2018 at 10:32pm PST

Scandal Olivia Pope And HTGAWM Annalise Keating Will Combine Powers For A Good Cause

Viola Davis says that working with Scandal star Washington was something special.

“It was black girl magic on steroids. Me and Kerry dancing to ‘Rock the Boat?’ Hey, it can’t get any better.”

And Kerry Washington concurs that How To Get Away With Murder lead is amazing.

“I really love Viola. I have such immense respect and admiration for her.”

Each woman posted Instagram photos on the set of the other’s show, with Kerry Washington on the set of HTGAWM and Viola Davis on the set of Scandal.

Viola Davis took a picture of herself in the Oval Office on the Scandal set.

“Hey @KerryWashington, guess where I am?!”

While Kerry Washington was outside the HTGAWM courtroom.

“Hey, Ms @violadavis check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you?”

The Scandal/How To Get Away With Murder Crossover Will Air In Place Of Both Shows

According to Variety, Scandal star Tony Goldwyn is directing the Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder crossover episodes. The premise of the crossover involves Scandal Olivia Pope, still smarting from her exile from the White House who gets called into service on a new project.

“Criminal defense attorney Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), seeks her [Olivia Pope] help in fast-tracking a judicial reform class action to the United States Supreme Court. However, after Olivia’s recent fall from political grace, it’s going to be more challenging than ever to get the support they need.”

Olivia Pope is traveling to Pennsylvania to help Annalise Keating with her case, “Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” the case involving Nate Lahey’s father, which was thrown out of a local court. After the pairing of Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating in Pennsylvania, the two will prepare to travel to Washington to bring the case to the supreme court. It seems that a bit of gladiator power goes a long way.