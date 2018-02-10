‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Director Confirms Jamie Dornan Shot ‘Full-Frontal’ Scenes

Fans of the Fifty Shades franchise might be disappointed to know that Jamie Dornan will not be showing off any full-frontal nudity in the film’s third installment. However, director James Foley confirmed that the hunky actor actually shot several scenes in all his glory.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Foley admitted that Dornan’s full-frontal nude scenes do exist but it was decided not to include them in the final cut of Fifty Shades Freed. Apparently, the sensitive scene just “didn’t come off,” adding that it was some kind of a “deliberate cut.”

“There’s plenty of dailies where he’s on, but it just didn’t make the final cut. For dramatic reasons.”

Dornan, who did flash part of his penis in Fifty Shades Of Grey, shared the same sentiment, reiterating that the third film didn’t need more nudity from him.

However, the 35-year-old actor clarified that he is open to show more skin if it adds more to the story itself.

“I feel like if it serves a story to see more, then I am all for it,” Dornan said. “If I don’t think it adds anything or I don’t deem it to be necessary to move the story along, then I don’t think you need to see that part of me, or that part of Dakota [Johnson].”

Jamie Dornan shot full-frontal scenes for ‘Fifty Shades Freed,’ but they were edited out. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The actor also pointed out that it was unnecessary for him to do full-frontal scenes, especially since they were not making a porn movie. He also denied rumors that he was offered an additional $1 million to go nude.

Dakota Johnson, on the other hand, definitely showed more skin than Dornan in Fifty Shades Freed. In a previous interview with the same outlet, the 28-year-old actress revealed that her character, Anastasia Steele, flaunted her breasts and butt during sex scenes with Christian Grey.

“I mean, there is a lot more of my body that’s shown than Jamie’s actually. Weirdly he’s the one doing all the push-ups.”

Dakota Johnson claims she showed off more skin in the third installment of the film. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Dornan previously talked about what it was like portraying the dreamy role of Christian Grey for the last time in Fifty Shades Freed. The actor revealed that saying goodbye to his iconic role is somewhat of a bittersweet experience.

Dornan explained that working with the same crew and actors for years makes it harder to say goodbye. However, the actor clarified that he’s excited to try something new and move on from his character.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson at the premiere of ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Johnson, who played the role of Anastasia Steele for more than four years, also shared her thoughts on bidding goodbye to her character. The actress claimed that she feels very proud of the Fifty Shades franchise, but clarified that she’s looking forward to ditching the role to try something new.

Fifty Shades Freed starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson premiered February 9.