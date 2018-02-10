WWE/NJPW News: Rey Mysterio Debuts At New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Challenges A Legend To Match In Long Beach

Rey Mysterio made a surprise entrance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s New Beginning in Osaka earlier tonight. In a video promo that was played during the event, Rey Mysterio announced that he would soon debut in NJPW. He also challenged Jushin “Thunder” Liger for a match at Strong Style Evolved. This event is scheduled to take place on March 25 in Long Beach. Liger was on the commentary when the video was played and he accepted the challenge for the match.

Liger and Mysterio will face each other in a singles match after over two decades. Both veterans first met in a singles match at WCW’s Starrcade on December 29, 1996. Liger had defeated Mysterio in that match with a Liger Bomb. The upcoming match at Strong Style Evolved will be the second singles encounter between the veterans. Mysterio and Liger were also a part of a six-man match in 1996.

No other matches have been announced so far for Strong Style Evolved. However, the show was sold out in very short time after tickets became available for sale. Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, and Kazuchika Okada have been confirmed for the event. The show will be broadcasted live on AXS TV in the U.S. and will be available for streaming on New Japan World, except for the U.S.

Rey Mysterio was recently seen on WWE when he made a surprise entrance in the Men’s Royal Rumble 2018 match. He received a huge welcome from the Philadelphia crowd, whereas his return video reached over 12 million views on the WWE’s YouTube page. It has been reported that Mysterio’s appearance could be a one-time thing as he does not wish to commit to a full-time schedule.

Earlier, Rey Mysterio was supposedly headed to Impact Wrestling and a deal was also nearly finalized. But, the deal fell apart when Mysterio’s business manager Konnan stepped in to finalize the deal. Mysterio was also recently seen on 5 Star Wrestling in Britain. In a recent interview with Mirror Sports, Rey Mysterio stated that the feedback from fans was positive. It is now up to the WWE and Mysterio to negotiate a deal that can work for both.