‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13 Update: Lydia McLaughlin Quits And Here’s Why

Lydia McLaughlin is leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County and she made the announcement through a post on her own blog page called OC Lydia. On Friday, Bravo TV also confirmed that the 36-year-old housewife is not returning for the series’ Season 13. Her departure from the reality show marks the second time that she has left the show.

As avid viewers of RHOC already know, she previously starred on Season 8 and left, but she returned on Season 12. Now she decided to make her exit once again and it was reported that she does not have any plans of returning.

The Daily Dish noted that when Season 12 ended, Lydia and her husband, Doug McLaughlin, mentioned that they are considering adding another child to their family. They want to have a daughter this time since they already have three sons.

In her Feb. 9 blog entry titled “Hanging Up the Orange”, the RHOC star further explained her reason for withdrawing from the series. Lydia said she needs a break because she feels that she can only handle the show for one season at a time.

“There is a lot of good that comes from the show, but also a lot of negativity. After a family vote, it was unanimous that I should take a break.”

The mom of three also took the chance to thank Bravo, her fans, and people she met while doing the show.

“Bravo and Evolution have been amazing to me and I have made great friendships. I treasure all my fans and appreciate all the love and support,” Lydia wrote.

She added that she was honored to be an inspiration and a source of entertainment for everyone and hopes to keep on spreading light and love.

During the two separate seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County where Lydia McLaughlin appeared, she showed her home life with her husband and their three sons – Stirling, 9, Maverick, 6 and Roman, 3. The viewers also witnessed how she expanded her magazine business, and her story inspired many people.

At any rate, aside from Lydia, Meghan King Edmonds will not be returning for RHOC Season 13, either. She stepped down from the show in January, citing her pregnancy as one of the reasons for her departure.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum shares how she's doing at the midway point in her pregnancy. https://t.co/cklRfSuBVC — Bravotv (@Bravotv) February 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Bravo has yet to announce the official cast line-up for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13.