Galaxy S9: Forget The Boring Design, This Is Samsung’s Biggest Mistake With Its 1st 2018 Flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is about to be released soon, and with each passing week, rumors about the device continue to emerge. While many of the smartphone’s rumored specs and features are encouraging, recent reports seem to suggest that the South Korean tech giant is about to make a huge mistake with its first 2018 flagship. If reports are right, the Galaxy S9 would simply be not that worth it for its price.

According to a recent report from the ever-reliable South Korea-based publication ET News, Samsung is about to raise the asking price for both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Considering that the S9 is widely rumored to be an incremental upgrade to its direct predecessor, there is a good chance that the device’s steeper price might end up discouraging a good number of customers from upgrading to the latest handset.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+, after all, are both rumored to feature slight upgrades over the S8 and S8+. While the specs, cameras and features of the smartphone would be considerably better than the 2017 flagships, rumors are high that the Galaxy S9 would feature the same design, same display, and the same battery size on the upcoming devices. Thus, while the Galaxy S9 and S9+ would undoubtedly be better than the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the upgrades it would have are simply what is expected of a flagship that is released a year after.

With this in mind, it seems like raising the asking price for the new device is something that might not sit very well with Samsung’s fans. After all, in the South Korean tech giant’s midrange lineup alone, there are some notable alternatives to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, and at far lower prices.

The Galaxy A8 2018, for example, carries over much of the design and feature elements of the Galaxy S8, such as an IP68 rating, 4GB of RAM, Bixby. Its design all but mirrors the 2017 flagship device, as well, including a display that looks like it belongs to a more expensive smartphone. Its fingerprint scanner even has a better placement than the S8 and S8+. Unlike the 2017 flagship, however, the price of the A8 2018 is just around $561, making it a bargain considering its specs, as noted in a BGR report.

Overall, With great alternatives from its own lineup of devices, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9+ might end up appealing only to the smartphone-maker’s most dedicated fans.