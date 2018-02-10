‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Feb. 12-16: Anna Questions Andre, Kim Gets Closer To Julian

Next week on General Hospital, Kim (Tamara Braun) and Julian (William DeVry) will get closer to each other. Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) will also show his face back in GH. Valentine’s Day will be exciting.

New Couple Or Just Confidantes?

General Hospital spoilers reveal Kim will continue to struggle with her son. Raising a teenager can be tough, especially for a single mother. As teased by Braun, her character, Kim, is just glad to have someone to talk to about her parenting struggles.

Julian is a warm person who also happens to make her laugh. Hence, time spent with “Charlie” is a fun time for her. It so happens that Kim will see Oscar’s black eye when she is with Julian. For the first time, there’s someone to support her in dealing with Oscar’s issues, and it will mean a lot to her.

Kim and Julian may be two friends relying on each other for company, but Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) thinks there’s something between the two. General Hospital spoilers tease she will suspect Kim and Julian are dating.

As for matters with the heart, spoilers tease there is heartbreak in Julian’s cards. If that’s the case, having Kim at his side and helping her with her problems will be a welcome distraction.

Dr. Andre Appears

Dr. Andre Maddox has been in Pentonville since last year after he admitted the role he played in the mind mapping study. Of course, he is guilty of messing up Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew’s (Billy Miller) lives. As reported by Soap Opera News, Andre will be back on screen next week on General Hospital. He will appear on Feb. 15 in a scene with Anna. This may have something to do with Anna’s search for Henrik.

Missed an episode? Not to worry! Full episodes of #GH are just a click away: https://t.co/cy9u5H7p09 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 10, 2018

Valentin revealed that he knows about the son Anna is hiding, and he will have more to say on the matter. The intel from Valentin might lead Anna to Andre who has been following Faison’s orders for a long time. Whatever these two have to talk about, it will most probably be an interesting conversation. Speaking of returning faces in Port Charles, Parry Shen will be back as Brad Cooper.

More ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers

A sneak peek at next week’s episode of General Hospital reveals that Drew will be curious about what Franco is hiding. There will be a confrontation between the two.

Michael will also have a conversation with Jason. It seems like Michael will have a lot to think about. General Hospital spoilers also tease it will be a rough week for Jason since Sam will rip into him, but things might change somewhere along the road.