WWE News: The Real Reason Daniel Bryan Was Removed From The Listing For ‘WrestleMania 34’ Axxess

With WrestleMania 34 getting closer by the day, there has been a bit of confusion as to what is going on with Daniel Bryan’s status in WWE. The current SmackDown Live General Manager was rumored to make an in-ring return at the Royal Rumble, but that never ended up happening. Now, it’s known that he was going to be at Axxess this year, but he was suddenly removed from the listing this week and people have been wondering what’s going on.

As reported by Body Slam, Daniel Bryan was removed from the listing for WrestleMania Axxess on April 8, 2018, and it made a lot of fans very anxious. Everyone knew that he was going to appear at the big event in New Orleans and meet the fans, sign autographs, and take pictures, but then, his name just disappeared.

Some believed that Bryan was going to be back in the ring for WrestleMania 34, but then, he was listed to be at Axxess on the day of the pay-per-view. WWE doesn’t usually schedule performing talent at Axxess on the day of the event, but seeing him removed, had the fans thinking.

Well, just about two hours after Daniel Bryan was removed from the listing for Axxess, he was put back on it. His VIP Session at 8 a.m. on April 8 is back on, and there is actually a very good reason for all of this.

Danny Cox

According to Ringside News, there is actually a very reasonable explanation as to the whole confusion with Daniel Bryan’s listing at WrestleMania 34 Axxess.

It appears as if Daniel Bryan’s removal from the Axxess listing was not due to any problems with WWE at all. Once the tickets for his appearance had sold out, Bryan was merely removed from the listing so people didn’t think they could still get in to see him.

The problem is that when he was removed, everyone jumped to conclusions and started freaking out that he wasn’t going to appear at all. In a short amount of time, WWE realized the chaos that was going on and added him back to the line-up on the listing. In conclusion, Daniel Bryan is going to appear at Axxess during the WrestleMania 34 weekend in New Orleans and all is well between the two parties.