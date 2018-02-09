Netflix Releases The Top 10 Shows That Are First Binge-Watched, And Celebrity Netflix Confessionals

With a litany of award-winning original titles and a library of popular TV series, some of the best shows can be found on Netflix. Recently, Netflix released the top 10 shows that subscribers binge-watched first. Some of the shows listed are to be expected, but a few of the series that made the list may surprise you.

As Forbes reported, below are the top 10 Netflix shows that were first binge-watched by subscribers. Four of the titles listed below are originals from the streaming giant, and the other titles are network or cable favorites.

Grey’s Anatomy

During the first few years of Grey’s Anatomy, it was tangling with other doctor shows like House and Scrubs. But with 14 seasons, Grey’s Anatomy has staying power that only a few of the best series see. And with an abundance of seasons, binge-watching this feature is no easy task.

Family Guy

Even though this Fox show is hugely successful, it may come as a surprise to some that this series is a popular first destination. But it seems people can’t get enough of the Griffin family.

American Horror Story

From a haunted house to a creepy story about a cult, this anthology horror series from FX is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix.

Fuller House

Just when you thought the Tanners were the family of the past, Netflix brought back the popular family to the streaming platform. This is the first title on the list of Netflix original shows.

Netflix

Sons of Anarchy

When Sons of Anarchy debuted on FX, it quickly became one of the most popular programs on the network. With powerful storylines, plenty of action, and some edge-of-your-seat moments, fans have enjoyed indulging on all seven seasons of this series.

House of Cards

Debuting on February 1, 2013, this was the first original show by Netflix. Though the sixth and final season (release date pending) won’t feature the show’s former star, Kevin Spacey, subscribers are anxious to see what Claire (Robin Wright) will have in store for viewers.

Stranger Things

Filled with nostalgia and set in the ’80s, Stranger Things has become entrenched in our pop culture. Avid fans may be surprised to see that Stranger Things didn’t take the No. 1 spot.

Netflix

The Walking Dead

Though positive reviews for this AMC series on Netflix has been on a decline, the show is very popular on the streaming platform. The Walking Dead is currently in the middle of its eighth season, set to return to AMC on February 25, 2018, but the first seven seasons are available on Netflix.

Breaking Bad

With all five seasons of this popular AMC series streaming on Netflix, Breaking Bad never felt so good.

Orange Is the New Black

It won’t come to a surprise to most fans that Orange Is the New Black is the No. 1 show first binge-watched. The show consists of five seasons, and though there hasn’t been an official release date for Season 6, many pundits expect it to debut in June of 2018.

Netflix

If you aren’t sure what your first binge-watch session was, just go to your account page, select “viewing activity,” and scroll to the bottom. As seen in the video below, some popular actors, including Ashton Kutcher, Jodie Foster, and Jonathan Groff, share what series they first binge-watched on Netflix.

From Grey’s Anatomy to Orange Is the New Black, some of the best shows on Netflix make for a good first time binge-watch session.