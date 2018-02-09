Since Matt Lauer was fired from his position at NBC and the Today show, he has been itching to return to TV, particularly morning television. Now, it seems the door might be cracked open for him to return to the small screen. Matt Lauer still has friends in high places, and they are rooting for him to make a move back to tv despite his career crash and pending divorce from former model Annette Roque.

Matt Lauer Has Been Working Privately To Make Inroads Back To TV

Matt Lauer has worked privately, reaching out to former colleagues to apologize for his past behaviors.

“To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

Lauer is reportedly ready to put all of this behind him and return to TV. Matt Lauer thought he could move back to his family home in the Hamptons and retire, but his wife, Annette Roque, filed for divorce and pushed him out of the house.

Things aren't looking so good for Matt Lauer's marriage https://t.co/H8D5pQdxm9 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 7, 2018

CNN President Jeff Zucker Is A Friend And Ally Of Matt Lauer

According to Radar Online, one of the biggest names behind the scenes in television and entertainment is on Matt Lauer’s side, hinting that he believes that Lauer deserves a second chance. Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN, knows Matt Lauer personally and has worked with him according to a source.

“Jeff was once Matt’s boss at the Today show, and the two are still very very close. Matt is one of the most talented broadcasters of all time, and [Jeff Zucker] knows that he has made a mistake, but he doesn’t think it is that big.”

Friends say that Matt Lauer is finally done moping, and he’s hopeful that there is a news network which will let him back into the industry soon, according to Radar Online.

Matt Lauer Is Hoping That Giving His First Interview To Today Will Aid His TV Return

In Touch Weekly says that Matt Lauer is “desperate” to get back to morning television and will do whatever he needs to do in order to make that happen. Lauer is even open to returning to the scene of the crime, Today, to give his big first interview to his replacement, Hoda Kotb.

A source close to Lauer says that he wants to repair his image while receiving the sympathy he believes he deserves.

“Matt knows it will take something really dramatic to change people’s opinion of him. An interview’s probably unwise, but he is desperate to be back on TV.”

Matt Lauer is likely feeling the hurt of being out of the Today and NBC loop more this week than usual, as he was supposed to be at the Winter Olympics as a host, a job he has done several times.

However, it was at the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014 that his accuser claims that Matt Lauer sexually assaulted her, says Page Six. Lauer’s accuser, who is still choosing to remain anonymous, went with her lawyer, Ari Wilkenfeld, to the human resources department of NBC to tell her story of being sexually harassed and assaulted at the Sochi Winter Olympics, where both were working for Today and NBC.

“My client and I met with representatives from NBC’s Human Resources and Legal Department at 6 p.m. on Monday. Over the course of several hours, my client detailed egregious acts of sexual harassment and misconduct by Mr. Lauer.”

The woman accusing Lauer obviously had a credible claim because Matt Lauer was fired within hours.