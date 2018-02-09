Kailyn Lowry Lashes Out At ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Over Plastic Surgery Claims

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is having to defend herself this week after fans called her out on social media for allegedly having plastic surgery on her face. After the mother-of-three posted a photo of herself in full makeup, fans began to comment on the picture, claiming that her face looked altered.

According to a Feb. 8 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Kailyn Lowry is tired of the gossip and rumors about her alleged plastic surgeries. The Teen Mom 2 star has been open about any procedures that she’s had done in the past, including a 2016 trip to see Dr. Miami for a boost to her backside. Lowry has also revealed that she had her lips injected once, but had a bad reaction. Then in 2017, the reality star documented the process of getting veneers on her teeth for fans to see on social media.

While Kailyn Lowry doesn’t dispute the fact that she’s had some work done, the Teen Mom 2 fan favorite claims she’s never gone under the knife to alter her face, nor has she had any Botox. In fact, Kail revealed that the reason fans believed that she looked different in the photo is due to the amount of makeup she was wearing, which including her nose being contoured. Lowry lashed out on the people who claimed she had work done on her face in an Instagram live video, and took her makeup off live on screen while disputing all of the gossip that she had things done like Botox or a nose job.

In the past, Kailyn Lowry has claimed that she feels like she is the most bullied Teen Mom star, especially for body issues. Kail says that people often point out her flaws like acne and her weight. She also claimed that people are mean to her for not wearing makeup, but the moment she does wear any cosmetics that she is called out for having plastic surgery. It seems Lowry can’t win in this situation, and she may just have to ignore the rumors going forward.

Fans can watch Kailyn Lowry when Teen Mom 2 returns for new episodes on MTV later this year.