Jill Duggar Dillard And Derick Dillard May Be Breaking Away: Derick Admits He Might Send Sons To Public School

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, may be known for being the “rebellious ones” in the Duggar family, but it looks like Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, might be claiming the title.

Derick Dillard is notorious amongst the community of Duggar fans for being outspoken on social media regarding his religion and other controversial topics. It is rumored that he was fired from TLC for bashing Jazz Jennings of the show I Am Jazz because she is transgender.

Now, Derick Dillard has spoken up once again to say that he would consider sending his children to public school, something that blatantly goes against Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s strict rules.

Jill Duggar Dillard was raised under the strict watch of her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who educated all of their 19 children at home. Fans assumed that the Duggar children would continue the tradition with their own kids, but it is possible they will break the chain.

Derick Dillard told a fan who asked him about school on Twitter whether he is opposed to public school. As Derick grew up Christian, but not as strict as Jill, he answered that he was blessed with some wonderful teachers during his time in school.

The pair has been shaking things up recently as Jill Duggar Dillard decided to follow in the footsteps of her sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and wear pants. Pants were previously forbidden when they were growing up in the Duggar home, as they were not feminine. Now, Jill and Jinger wear them whenever they feel like it, which evidently is due to the fact that their husbands say it is okay.

Jill Duggar Dillard also recently wowed fans by debuting a nose ring during the Thanksgiving holidays. Fans thought they would never see a Duggar wearing any piercings other than in their ears, but Jill surprised fans with the facial piercing.

Jill also gave fans a shock when she debuted a henna tattoo on her hands, showing that she does appreciate other cultures. She was, however, criticized for stating that a Muslim friend of hers was interested in visiting her church.