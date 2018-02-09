Real Reason Why Seth Rollins Was Pulled From ‘Elimination Chamber’ Match Revealed

Over the past couple of months, few have had worse luck than Seth Rollins. After a solid run in the tag team division with Dean Ambrose, The Lunatic Fringe went down with an elbow injury that may keep him out of action until this summer. After bouncing back with Jason Jordan, his recent neck injury could force him to miss as much as a year. Now, Seth Rollins is lost without a storyline again on “The Road to WrestleMania.’

There’s some speculation that Jason Jordan might return shortly after undergoing neck surgery earlier this week, but that isn’t confirmed yet. Before his injury, both he and Rollins were expected to participate in the ‘Elimination Chamber‘ Match later this month. It’s clear why WWE officials pulled Jordan from the match, but Rollins has also been pulled as one of the five participants and the WWE Universe wants to know why.

It’s being reported by CageSideSeats that Seth Rollins was most likely taken out of the match after Jordan’s injury because there was a huge angle planned for them during the bout. There was some speculation about Jordan turning heel and starting a feud with Seth Rollins that would take both men into WrestleMania 34, but those plans are clearly on hold until the extent of Jordan’s injury is confirmed, which might be awhile.

‘After Jason Jordan’s injury, Seth Rollins’ storyline heading into WrestleMania 34 is unclear.’ WWE

WrestlingRumors has reported that Finn Balor is expected to become The Kingslayer’s next partner, but he has been featured alongside Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows as “The Balor Club.” The WWE Universe may not like the idea of scrapping that stable just to keep Rollins in the tag team division. Unfortunately, Rollins doesn’t have a storyline on WWE programming with the card for WrestleMania 34 nearly written in stone.

There is no doubt that WWE officials will find something meaningful for Rollins to do before the grandest stage of them all. Seth’s luck has just been his worst enemy over the past few months, so it’s going to be an interesting transition into whatever WWE officials have for him next. Hopefully, Jason Jordan’s injury isn’t as serious as expected and previous plans for their rivalry can continue with just a short hiatus this month.