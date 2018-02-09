‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Feb. 12-16: John Under Suspicion, Billie To The Rescue, JJ Has Questions

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease heightened scenes in the wake of Friday’s cliffhanger.

It seems John will land in more trouble next week. Will has been tailing John, and by now the man knows he witnessed something he shouldn’t have. Spoilers tease Kate will witness a shocking scene at the DiMera mausoleum. This may have something to do with Will and John’s confrontation since another teaser from next week’s episode of Days of Our Lives reveals that Marlena will question John’s behavior.

It’s unlike John to attack Will, so there will be suspicions as to why he did it.

On Tuesday, Billie will be back in town with a mysterious mission. Prior Days of Our Lives spoilers revealed her presence in town has something to do with John and his plot to poison Steve.

This day will also be a reunion episode between Billie and Kate.

Someone will have a clue on Wednesday, as spoilers tease Eric will realize he had some misunderstanding with Jennifer. There is romance in the cards for these two. Since Valentine’s Day happens to fall on this date, it seems like there will be some steamy scenes ahead.

Thursday doesn’t look to be too great for Lani, as Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that she will continue to sink deeper and deeper into a web of deceit. With more people knowing about the secret, she has to find a way to keep things under control. Needless to say, JJ will have a question for her. There’s a proposal waiting for Lani. With all the issues surrounding her pregnancy, getting engaged might not be a happy affair for her.

In the latest #DAYS, Lani makes a confession to Eli.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/EQ4wkjgWlp — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 8, 2018

For next week’s cliffhanger, Days of Our Lives spoiler tease some light will finally be shed on Billie’s appearance in Salem. It seems like she will save John. Why or how she does it remains to be seen.

There is bound to be a lot of excitement in Salem as more storylines come to a head. One intriguing development is Abigail and Stefan’s attraction.

Abigail seems to be fighting the attraction to Stefan, but she is not alone. As reported by SheKnows Soaps, spoilers from Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati reveal that Vivian will worry over Stefan’s attraction to the woman, and it seems like a new discovery will stun Stefan.