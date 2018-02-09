Here’s Why Kate Middleton Always Looks At Prince George And Princess Charlotte In Public According To Experts

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton is such a doting mom to her kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The 36-year-old royal, who usually shows affection to her kids even in public, always make sure that the two adorable tots are her No. 1 priority.

Speaking with Good Housekeeping, body language expert Patti Wood explained that Kate’s gestures say a lot about her relationship with her children.

Wood pointed out that Middleton’s habit of locking eyes with Prince George and Princess Charlotte during public outings suggests that they are on top of her priority. Apparently, it’s a sign that Kate wants her kids to have a wonderful and comfortable time despite being in front of many people and cameras.

The body language expert claimed that instead of paying attention to other people around them, Middleton is only focused on communicating with her children and creating special memories together.

“Instead of paying attention to the cameras and reporters, Kate is communicating to her children that this moment is about their family more than anything. It’s a way of creating a special memory despite the pomp and circumstance.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also never let the pressure of being in the public eye affect their playful nature. Wood claimed that the royal couple maintains their goofy and fun side whenever they are with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“Oftentimes, you’ll catch Kate and William with big, toothy grins and open mouths. These contagious smiles indicate spontaneous joy.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meanwhile, another body language expert, Blanca Cobb, pointed out that Kate has the ability to take an “emotional temperature” reading of her kids. Cobb explained that oftentimes, the Duchess of Cambridge can be seen leaning back or bending down to her children’s level to catch a better glimpse of them.

Apparently, this gesture suggests that Kate is hoping to catch candid moments where Prince George and Princess Charlotte are happy. It also enables her to check if they are feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or tired.

The Duchess of Cambridge checks on her children. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Another notable gesture that shows Kate’s maternal side is the way she carries her kids. According to Wood, the soon-to-be mother of three, who often carries her youngest daughter in public, usually wraps her hands loosely around the legs.

Apparently, this suggests that she trusts her kids and gives them enough space to grow and explore.

The royal family during an overseas trip. Pool / Getty Images

Wood also noted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge treat their children as equals, adding that they have never tugged or walked ahead of them.