John Oliver Calls The Royal Family ‘Emotionally Stunted,’ As He Warns Meghan Markle About Who She Is Marrying

There is a lot of excitement over the upcoming wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and while many Americans are looking forward to the impending nuptials, it seems that at least one late night host is not quite as enamored with the royal wedding. John Oliver, who hosts Last Week Tonight on HBO, visited with Stephen Colbert on his late night talk show, The Late Show, this week, and actually said that he would not be surprised or even blame Markle if she were to make the decision not to go through with the wedding in May.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Oliver told Colbert that people do not have to have watched the series The Crown to be aware that the royal family may not be the right fit for the former actress because, “she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications.” Stephen Colbert seemed confused by John Oliver’s thought process and even pointed out to the other man that Prince Harry is “a Brit, he’s marrying an American girl. You’re British, you married an American woman.”

Although John Oliver seemed to understand what Stephen Colbert was saying, he went on to say that the royal family is an “emotionally-stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job.” Oliver said that he really hopes that Meghan Markle knows about the family she is going to be married into, and that she likes everyone as well. In his estimation, it seems that being a part of the royal family may end up being weird for Markle.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will visit Edinburgh on 13th February, where they will attend engagements at @edinburghcastle, local social enterprise @SocialBite_, and a reception celebrating youth achievement to mark Scottish Year of Young People at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. pic.twitter.com/VVBa4l3rDy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 6, 2018

While John Oliver might be cautioning Meghan Markle about the royal family and their “emotional” status, he did share that he is definitely a fan of royal weddings. However, he made it clear that the reason he enjoys them is because they are a “spectacle,” much like fireworks would be.

Prior to discussing his thoughts on the upcoming wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, John Oliver also spoke about American politics. Together Oliver and Stephen Colbert discussed President Donald Trump and some of his recent announcements, including his apparent desire for a military parade. However, while the two talk show hosts discussed quite a few different topics, it seems that the royal wedding may have been the most troubling, at least for John Oliver.