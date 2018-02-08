WWE News: Latest Update On Plans For ‘WrestleMania 34’

The WWE Universe is two months away from WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, LA. As of now, the two Royal Rumble winners, Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka, have filled their slot to be in a world title main event match on the card. While Nakamura immediately stated that he is gunning for WWE Champion AJ Styles, Asuka has not given the fans her choice yet. This has led to much speculation that the “Empress of Tomorrow” may defect to SmackDown Live for the purposes of competing against the blue brand Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

If Asuka does compete against Charlotte Flair, this leaves a vacancy for the No. 1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship, currently held by Alexa Bliss. However, she will be defending the title at the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Her opponents, as ordered from Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, will be Mickie James, Sonya Deville, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mandy Rose. Asuka could very well decide to compete against the Women’s Champion on the Raw side, however, this would leave a vacancy for SmackDown Live.

With these various scenarios, it is being reported that WWE is still in the planning stage for the biggest event of the year. At this time, the only thing that is virtually set is Brock Lesnar defending his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. As a result, it is expected that Reigns will win the men’s Elimination Chamber match, which will determine the No. 1 contender for Lesnar’s title.

As for the WWE Championship portion, AJ Styles is not a guarantee to walk in to WrestleMania 34 as the title holder. Styles has a major roadblock on March 11, as he will be defending the WWE Championship. Per the fallout of SmackDown Live, Styles will be defending against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match. Commissioner Shane McMahon would later add another stipulation, as the winner of Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin on the upcoming SmackDown Live will become the fourth member of the No. 1 contender match.

An unexpected end to #SDLive with a triple threat match made for #WWEFastlane…I’m going to make a bit more interesting. Next week: @BaronCorbinWWE vs. @HEELZiggler. The winner is added to the match and makes it a #Fatal4Way for the @WWE title. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) February 8, 2018

The fate of former UFC star Rondy Rousey is also in discussion. Although he appeared at the end of the Royal Rumble and did a face-off with Charlotte, Asuka, and Bliss, then walked over to the announcer’s table to shake the hand of Stephanie McMahon, there is now speculation that she will be involved in a tag team match with a partner against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.