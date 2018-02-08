Omarosa Cries About Trump, White House, His Tweets: Says We Should Be Worried, It’s Not Going To Be OK [Video]

Omarosa Manigault Newman twirled onto the stage of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition wearing a strapless gown and surprised her roommates on the premiere episode. In video snippets wherein she introduced herself, Omarosa spoke of being a veteran of reality TV shows and excellent at everything she does. However, before long, Omarosa would open up about her time spent in the White House with President Donald Trump, letting the world know that citizens should be worried about Mr. Trump.

Omarosa cried as she spoke with Ross Mathews, who was trying to understand why Omarosa would accept a position in the White House under Trump’s regime. Omarosa told her Big Brother: Celebrity Edition roommate that she viewed working in Trump’s White House as an opportunity to serve the country, not to serve Trump.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition viewers will be able to see more of Omarosa’s antics on additional episodes of the show, which has premiered with three episodes. The next episode will air on Thursday, February 8, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The two-hour episode that will feature a live eviction will air Friday, February 9, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Omarosa explained that when she was in the White House, she would awaken each day afraid of what Trump would tweet. Omarosa claimed that if she tried to speak with President Donald Trump, others around him would turn on her. Ross asked if anyone else could speak to Trump, and Omarosa answered that Jared and Ivanka were around, but noted that the country should be worried about Trump.

According to Raw Story, Omarosa expressed her fears on Big Brother: Celebrity Edition about Trump’s state of being or his administration in the clip that was uploaded to YouTube on Thursday.

“I was haunted by tweets every single day. Like, what is he going to tweet next? It’s going to not be ok. It’s not.”

Ross said that he was hoping Omarosa would at least tell him things would be okay with Trump in the White House. However, the woman who resigned from her position to much aplomb and amid plenty of controversy could not give Ross such assurances that he sought.

Omarosa was saved from eviction right away by standing on the No. 5, which turned out to be the winning number for the house guest who wouldn’t be kicked out.