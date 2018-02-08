‘BattleBots’ Returning For Another Exciting Season On The Discovery And Science Channels

BattleBots enthusiasts will be treated this spring to a new crop of robots when the series returns to both the Discovery Channel and Science Channel. There will be more of what fans love as competitors bring out robots capable of chewing each other up while setting each other on fire for good measure. The series promises that viewers will get to see some of the “biggest, baddest, strongest, and fastest next-generation robots from all over the world.”

“BattleBots is the perfect union between cutting-edge science and entertainment,” Marc Etkind, general manager of the Science Channel stated. “Having heard the call from robot fans clamoring for more action, we are thrilled to bring back this iconic series.”

Broadway World shared that every BattleBot match includes two robots battling in one single bout that lasts for three minutes. As fans of the show know, the main goal of every match is to mangle the opponent enough that they become disabled and can’t continue, or are destroyed. There will be a panel of judges available to declare a winner in case both robots are still up and running at the end of the allotted time.

Robot Combat Sports is growing in popularity, and Ed Roski, BattleBots co-founder, added anyone can come out victorious and everyone is welcome.

“This is a sport for smart people where it’s all about ideas and building something cool. BattleBots is a fight to the death, but no one gets hurt. It’s the place to show-off your imagination, your engineering prowess and art, and your ability to make it survive – and we couldn’t be happier bringing BattleBots to Discovery.”

Besides the robots, fans will get to know the competitors and how they went about creating their amazing machines. During each episode, BattleBots will feature the designer and builder behind each robot, including their backstories and what it means to get the chance to emerge from these competitions as the champion of BattleBots.

Every move the robots make will be captured with the latest in technology during the battles, and the cameras are designed to provide the very best viewing experience. If you’re a fan of BattleBots or are just curious, be sure to check out the new season that will air this spring.