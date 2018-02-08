Meghan King Edmonds Shares Side-By-Side Photos Of Bumps With Aspen And Twins

Meghan King Edmonds announced that she’s pregnant with twins. She broke the news on the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion special, revealing that she was just a few weeks along. Her co-stars were shocked that she would announce the pregnancy so early since she could have suffered a miscarriage. However, Meghan felt confident and she just reached the half-way point in her pregnancy. Edmonds thought she was pregnant with twins when she was pregnant with Aspen, but her half-way baby bump looked smaller when she was pregnant with Aspen. Now, Meghan is showing off her half-way bump with the twins and it seems like she’s a bit bigger this time around.

However, her belly doesn’t look like a twin pregnancy just yet, possibly because Meghan has a small frame. According to a new Instagram post, Meghan King Edmonds is now revealing that she’s feeling great and she’s happy with the way her pregnancy is progressing. As it turns out, Meghan is happy and healthy, but she has revealed that it can be exhausting to carry twins when she has Aspen at home. Aspen is now a toddler and Meghan revealed that she can now open drawers. Just yesterday on Instagram, King Edmonds shared videos of Aspen emptying their freezer for ice.

“I’m halfway there! On the left is me at 20 weeks with Aspen, the right is me at 20 weeks with the twins. I’m feeling great,” Meghan King Edmonds explained on Instagram while sharing two photos side-by-side.

Meghan King Edmonds has also pointed to her pregnancy as the reason why she’s not returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County. Since Meghan is carrying twins, she knows it’s a high-stress pregnancy. She didn’t want to expose herself or her twins to a high-stress environment, which the reality show can be. Perhaps she just wants to take things easy, so she can carry healthy children to term. Her husband is excited about having twin boys, but he tends to keep somewhat silent on social media about his life. He seems to be more interested in his career than sharing his personal life on the show.

Meghan King Edmonds hasn’t announced her due date, but if she’s half-way there, she could be due in June or July. Since she’s not returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County, Meghan’s fans will have to follow her on social media to see updates about her pregnancy.