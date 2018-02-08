Amber Portwood’s Baby Boy’s Paternity Questioned: ‘Radar Online’ Reveals If Matt Baier Could Be The Father

Amber Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon are set to welcome their first child together, the second for the Teen Mom OG star, in three short months, but sadly, the impending birth of their baby boy has been tainted by an outlandish rumor.

According to a new report, fans online began to suspect that Andrew Glennon wasn’t actually the baby’s father after Glennon confirmed his due date of May 13 on Instagram.

“Now everyone can go see what or who Amber was doing on August 20, 2017,” a Twitter parody page wrote days ago.

Right away, fans on Twitter and on Reddit began to wonder if Matt Baier could be the child’s father because Portwood and Baier were believed to be on-and-off up until the time Portwood confirmed she was dating Glennon. One person even said that they knew that Portwood was still sleeping with Baier because Baier had talked to her about their relationship around that time.

“It seems really close between the time Amber was last with Matt and when she got with Andrew. I think there’s definitely an overlap,” another added.

Although Amber Portwood did begin her relationship with Andrew Glennon very soon after her split from Matt Baier, a source spoke to Radar Online about the issue and insisted that the baby was definitely not Baier’s. As the source explained, it would be physically impossible for Portwood to have conceived a child with Baier in August because their relationship ended in July and he’s been in Las Vegas ever since.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon began dating last summer and discovered Portwood’s pregnancy in September 2017 during a vacation in Hawaii.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon have remained silent in regard to the shocking paternity rumors swirling the web.

