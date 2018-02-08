Blake Shelton & Adam Levine Allegedly Offered $5 Million To Stay On ‘The Voice’, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine could be sticking around on The Voice for a while yet. A new report by Radar Online this week is claiming that the twosome has allegedly been offered a whopping $5 million each to stay with the NBC show through 2020.

According to the new report, executives at the show were worried that Blake and Adam could be considering potentially skipping out on a season or two after appearing on every single episode of the show since it first began in 2011 and were “freaked out” that both could decide it’s time to take a break.

That’s when higher-ups allegedly “decided to offer them each a $5 million bonus to stay on the show” for at least another two years, which could see them stick around in their red spinning chairs until the year 2020.

“They are literally begging them to stay because they fear that losing them would cause ratings to plummet,” the insider said of the country star and the Maroon 5 frontman.

But despite the huge payday offer, the site noted that Blake and Adam are yet to officially accept the reported offer from NBC. They are reportedly now “weighing up their options” when it comes to whether they’ll continue on with the singing series for another two years.

“As of right now, Blake and Adam have neither accepted the offer, nor have they signed any deal,” claimed the Voice source. “They are still weighing their options.”

If the duo do decide to take up NBC executives on their alleged offer of $5 million each for two more years, it would likely mean that Levine and Shelton will be on the show for at least another four seasons, including Season 14, which will debut on February 24 when they sit alongside Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys.

Notably, rumors of Levine and Shelton potentially leaving the show have been swirling for months now, causing fans of the series to voice their opinions for the duo to continue on as coaches for as long as possible across social media.

Neither has yet confirmed reports claiming they were offered a huge multi-million-dollar bonus to stick around for a couple more years. What’s more, Adam and Blake haven’t commented on rumors they were considering leaving the series.

However, TMZ alleged back in April 2017 that Levine was supposedly considering cutting down his hours and only appearing on one season a year going forward, likely to spend more time with his family. Just a few months later, Adam’s wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, confirmed that she was pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Shelton has also hinted at the possibility of cutting down his The Voice screen time recently. Just last month, Blake tweeted that his retirement could be coming “real soon.”

Both have also joked about who could replace them on The Voice when discussing potentially leaving the popular NBC series one day last year.

“Inevitably, when that day comes — unless I’m on the show until it’s done, who knows? — I would entrust my position with very few people,” Levine told Yahoo!’s Reality Rocks in February 2017, choosing both Bruno Mars or Justin Timberlake as the only two people he’d be okay with replacing him.

Shelton then voiced his opinions on who could potentially take over his chair should he decide to leave, choosing either Sammy Hagar or David Lee Roth.

Season 14 of The Voice — with Blake, Adam, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys — will debut on February 26 on NBC.