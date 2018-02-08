Gisele Bundchen Hits Back After Suggesting Patriots ‘Let’ Eagles Win 2018 Super Bowl

Gisele Bundchen is hitting back and setting the record straight after the supermodel was slammed on social media this week for how she explained her husband Tom Brady and his New England Patriots teammates’ defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 52 on February 4.

After the former Victoria’s Secret model caught some serious heat for seemingly suggesting to her two children with the Patriots quarterback that they “let” the other team win because they hadn’t won in such a long time, Bundchen then took to Twitter this week to clarify her remarks.

She slammed those who she claimed had “twisted” her words to make it seem like she didn’t believe the Eagles deserved to win the 2018 Super Bowl while consoling her children in the wake of the loss, denying that there was any drama to report on following the game.

“Just to be clear. No one ‘let’ anyone win,” Gisele hit back on Twitter on February 7 after her comments to her children following the game went viral, causing many football fans to call her out for her remarks. “People win because of their own merit.”

Bundchen then added in her message on the 280-character site that she was “tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist!”

Though Gisele didn’t mention her husband or the Super Bowl explicitly in her tweet this week, it was pretty clear that the star was referencing the Patriots vs. Eagles game after being seriously slammed earlier this week.

A number of fans then defended Gisele in response, pointing out that her original comments were not meant for public consumption and were actually published by USA Today after the star was overheard speaking to her children who were upset after the big game.

“100% agree. It was obvious what you were trying to say, that Patriots can’t always win even though we wish they would, sometimes other teams win. Haters always going to hate,” one said in response to her clarification, while another responded, “Gisele, you are a sensitive & intelligent woman. You’ve created a respectful & honest family.”

“You don’t have to give explanations!! The haters don’t understand it and we, your fans don’t want it,” they then added in support of Brady’s wife of almost nine years.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“You shouldn’t have to explain yourself, if people can’t interpret the context of what you said to [your] children, that’s a poor reflection on them, not you,” a third then added amid the backlash after seeing Gisele clarify her comments.

As reported by Inquisitr, Bundchen came under fire earlier this week for how she explained Tom’s loss to the couple’s children. Gisele’s kids, eight-year-old Benjamin and five-year-old Vivian, as well as Brady’s 10-year-old son with Bridget Moynahan, John, were spotted crying after seeing Brady and his teammates lose the game and were comforted by the model.

USA Today reported that Bundchen was then overheard telling the children that the Eagles “haven’t won in a million years,” before adding that the team won the game “just this time” and that “Daddy won five times. They never won before.”

Bundchen then continued to the three kids, “Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.”

After reading her remarks, football fans lashed out at the star across social media, accusing Brady’s wife of suggesting that the Patriots had “let” the Eagles win the game rather than the Philadelphia team winning on their own merit.

Notably, prior to her clarification on social media, Gisele seemed in good spirits despite Tom’s loss. She even congratulated the Eagles for their win in the caption of a very sweet family Instagram photo, which showed her planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek as he hugged his kids.