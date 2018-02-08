Walker Stalker Con Melbourne: Who The Guests Are And What You Need To Know About The Event

While the U.S. has had its share of Walker Stalker Cons, for Australia, this is the very first year they will participate in the iconic fan event. So, who happens at Walker Stalker Con, who are the celebrity guests, and what else do you need to know? Here’s the go-to guide.

Walker Stalker Con Melbourne will run on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 of February at the Exhibition Pavilion at the Melbourne Showgrounds. If you are using public transport to get to Melbourne Showground, please be aware that the train service dedicated for the Showgrounds will not be running during the event. However, Tram 57 will take you there from the Melbourne CBD. Further details on how to get to Walker Stalker Con can be found here.

Entry costs For Walker Stalker Con start from $19.90 AUD for a child’s ticket, $79.50 AUD for general admission, and $139.00 AUD for a weekend pass. For truly dedicated Walking Dead fans, VIP tickets start from $349.00 AUD. A full list of ticket prices can be found here.

Along with entry tickets, fans can have their photo taken with cast members. A full list of prices for photo opportunities can be found here. You can pre-order photo opportunities prior to the event. However, you can also purchase Walker Stalker Con photo opportunities on the day.

Walker Stalker Con

What Happens at Walker Stalker Con?

Along with the chance to have your photo taken with your favorite Walking Dead star, there is much more to do at Walker Stalker Con. Like any TV Con, there will be Q & A panels with the guests. These will run from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. At the time of publication, the full schedule has not been released on the Walker Stalker Con website. However, this will occur soon. Once it is up, you can view the full schedule here. Alternatively, you can download the Fan Fest Events app on Android or iOS and have everything to need to know at your fingertips at all times.

According to the Walker Stalker website, along with the Q & A panels, fans can enjoy the following attractions.

A heavily themed compound filled with activations to keep the walkers at bay and fans of the series entertained, by FX, the home of The Walking Dead in Australia.

Escape The Biters. Those up for the challenge can follow in the footsteps of the show’s survivors and walk, run or crawl through a house on the hunt for supplies, avoid the zombies and get out ASAP.

A team of incredibly talented tattoo artists, helmed by Chris 51 (A&E’s Epic Ink, GeeksterInk Legends).

Vendors who deal in the comic, entertainment, zombie and other genres and industries.

Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

Celebrity Guests

For those that were lucky enough to attend the Sydney event last weekend, Laurie Cohan (Maggie Rhee), Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), and Chandler Riggs (Carl Grimes) were in attendance. However, they are unable to attend the Melbourne event. Cooper Anderson (Jerry) and Christian Serratos (Rosita) were also originally slated to attend but had to cancel prior to the event. However, there is still a full list of actors to keep every Walking Dead fan happy.

In attendance will be the following Walking Dead cast and crew.

Greg Nicotero (executive producer and special effects make-up)

Tom Payne (Jesus)

Michael Cudlitz (Abraham)

Alanna Masterson (Tara)

Scott Wilson (Hershel)

Tyler James Williams (Noah)

Katelyn Nacon (Enid)

Seth Gilliam (Father Gabriel)

Ross Marquand (Aaron)

Khary Payton (Ezekiel)

Austin Amelio (Dwight)

Steven Ogg (Simon)

Michael Rooker (Merle)

IronE Singleton (T-Dog)

Michael Traynor (Nicholas)

Also attending Walker Stalker Con is Chris 51 and Josh Bodwell from Epic Ink.

Finally, if attending Walker Stalker Con this weekend in Melbourne make sure you remember the following social media accounts when recording your adventures at the event!

Facebook: Walker Stalker Convention

Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram: @WalkrStalkrCon

Official hashtag: #WSCAustralia