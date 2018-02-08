‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Features Josh Brolin’s Cable: See Wade Wilson’s ‘Justice League’ Dig & More [Video]

The new Deadpool 2 trailer did more than just introduce Josh Brolin’s big bad villain, Cable, it also featured a couple of hilarious jokes and cheap humor with the character’s infamous way of breaking the fourth wall.

20th Century Fox released a new Deadpool 2 trailer on Wednesday, highlighting the film’s antagonist portrayed by Men in Black 3 actor Josh Brolin. However, it also proved that the filmmakers behind the franchise would not let an opportunity to shade other superhero films go to waste as T.J. Miller, who plays Wade Wilson’s pal Weasel, joins him in breaking the fourth wall.

“I was born into war, bred into it. People think they understand pain, but they have no concept of it,” Josh Brolin’s Cable can be heard talking over Cable’s action-packed scenes, Deadline reported.

But barely half a minute into the clip, Miller interrupted an intimidating introduction for Cable and used “colorful” words typical to the franchise to note the unfinished visual effects on Brolin’s arm.

“What in the actual a**?” Miller exclaimed before seemingly speaking to someone behind-the-scenes.

“Dale! Why are the visual effects not done? It’s a metal arm! It’s not like we’re trying to remove a mustache!”

Like he did in the first movie about the Merc with a Mouth, Reynolds’ masked character, Wade Wilson, broke into the fourth wall to talk to the audience and buy the Deadpool 2 post-production crew some time to get their act together.

This time, the masked anti-hero appeared to use toys to portray battle scenes between him and the movie’s antagonist in what appeared to be a hilarious parody of Disney’s Toy Story.

As for Miller’s statement, Polygon noted that it was actually a “cheap dig” at the expensive reshoots and visual effects done to the popular DCEU film, Justice League.

Apparently, Henry Cavill’s Superman in the Warner Bros. movie needed a whole lot of editing to remove his mustache because Paramount would not let him shave it for his upcoming Mission Impossible film. Fans took to Twitter to note the interesting result of Superman’s computer-generated clean shave.

Trailer for Deadpool 2 is funny and I love how he took the time to throw a shade at Henry Cavill's mustache for Justice League's Superman. ???? — WZ (@wzhilmi05) February 8, 2018

Of course, those who have been keenly following the Merc with a Mouth would know that isn’t the first time Deadpool shaded another superhero movie. In the first film, Reynolds made fun of his own CGI suit in the 2011 Green Lantern movie, starring the 41-year-old actor himself, pleading not to be given a green superhero suit.

After successfully adding the CGI for Cable’s arm, the Deadpool 2 trailer went on to showcase some more action-packed clips for the movie and showed yet another interesting Easter Egg: the arrival of the X-Men’s black-ops team, the X-Force.

Deadpool 2, which stars Ryan Reynolds, T.J. Miller, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Morena Baccarin and more, has proven to be a much-awaited film as it is set to hit theaters on May 18.