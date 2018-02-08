Jenelle Evans Reveals She Was Scared Of Writing Her Book About Her Past

Jenelle Evans published her first book last year about her life before Teen Mom 2 and her childhood. Jenelle started filming 16 & Pregnant when she was just a teenager and it seemed like fans thought she had a good life. Her mother, Barbara, was quick to step up and raise her grandson, so Jace didn’t end up in foster care when Jenelle was unable to care for him. But it sounds like Teen Mom 2 fans didn’t get the whole story on the show, as Jenelle’s book has surprised many of her fans. Read Between The Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom was released last year and it appears to be snippets of her old diary.

Some people have reached out to Evans, telling her that she’s brave for sharing her story. According to a new tweet, Jenelle Evans is now revealing that she’s thankful that people are reading her book and giving her a chance. She has often revealed that she feels people are too harsh towards her and judges her thanks to Teen Mom 2. Her book is her chance to explain her childhood and her history with Barbara. While some people claim she’s making things up, Evans stands firmly with her story.

“Just finished Jenelle’s book…OMG it was Amazing!! Now I understand why and what you went through. Thank you for sharing your story with us!!” one fan wrote to Jenelle, who replied with, “Thank you so much for reading! I was scared to even let the public read any of those entries.”

It makes sense that Jenelle Evans was scared of letting people read her story. For so long, people have judged Jenelle on just about anything she put online. This could be how she looked, what she tweeted about her ex-boyfriend, or even what she had for dinner. Evans points out that she was scared to share her story with the world, but she didn’t reveal why. Perhaps she was nervous that people were going to judge her, as they often do on social media. When she published the book, she was with David Eason, who may have been a big supporter of her sharing her story with the world.

Jenelle Evans has threatened to leave Teen Mom 2, but she continues to return to the show. It’s possible she’s currently filming the new season of the show, despite not being happy with producers. Before filming the new season, Evans has revealed that she wants an apology from MTV. It will be interesting what she says when the new season begins.