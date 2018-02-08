Charlie Sheen Sex Tape: Rumors Of Alleged Gay Sex Tape Resurface In Interview With Lenny Dykstra

Charlie Sheen is once again facing gay sex tape rumors, with an interview from longtime friend Lenny Dykstra shedding light on the recent rumor of an explicit video showing Sheen with another man.

Sheen and Dykstra, the former MLB star, had a close relationship for close to 20 years before an abrupt falling out, Queerty reported. In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Dykstra addressed the rumors that have been circulating for the past few years claiming that Sheen has a sex tape — saying that the reports are true and that he had actually seen the tape in question.

Dykstra claims that he saw the tape thanks to Keith Davidson, Sheen’s lawyer and a noted “fixer” who was also allegedly responsible for helping Donald Trump arrange a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about their affair.

Davidson claims it never happened, however.

There have been reports of a Charlie Sheen sex tape for more than two years now. In November 2015, Radar Online reported that there was a video showing Sheen engaging in a sex act with a man and smoking crack cocaine. The report claimed that the videos — three in total, each about 30 seconds long — were part of a lawsuit from a former lover who claimed that Sheen knowingly gave him herpes.

The report went on to claim that Sheen settled the case for millions of dollars after learning of the sex tapes. But once again, Keith Davidson surfaced to dispute the claims, telling Radar Online that the sex tape referenced was not part of that lawsuit, which included other video evidence that Davidson did not disclose. He added that the videos were subsequently destroyed after the case was dismissed and that the reports of a sex tape were not true.

The latest rumors of a gay sex tape come at a difficult time for Charlie Sheen, who has seen his career hit a major roadblock since he confirmed last year that he is HIV-positive. As Variety noted, he then faced lawsuits claiming that he knowingly exposed partners to the disease, and his acting work has slowed considerably.

Lenny Dykstra floats that Charlie Sheen was involved in the sudden death of a member of his own inner circle and beat his pregnant ex-fiancee: "I am not a saint, but I will not tolerate a man beating a woman" https://t.co/LUbdzs32dr — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 7, 2018

The Lenny Dykstra interview contained some other bombshells beyond the reports of a Charlie Sheen gay sex tape. The former New York Mets star also accused the actor of arranging the murder of a former assistant who Dykstra says Sheen claimed was trying to blackmail him, Uproxx noted.