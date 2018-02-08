‘My 600-LB Life’ Karina Weight Loss Pictures: The 633-Pound Woman Strives To Lose Weight, Walk Again

Karina came to My 600-LB Life in desperate need of losing weight, and now fans of the show are hoping to see some progress pictures from that weight loss journey.

The 633-pound woman suffered from ill health her entire life, with a series of hospitalizations in her youth for chronic asthma setting up a lifetime of struggles with disease and eventually overeating. By the time she appeared on the TLC docu-series, Karina’s life was at risk and she was desperate for a change.

As Newsweek noted, Karina had more to overcome on My 600-LB Life than just her dangerous weight. She had experienced severe trauma as a result of her childhood health issues and was devastated to see her family suffering and from the fear she experienced while being hospitalized. Like many of the subjects featured on the show, Karina had both physical and emotional issues in dire need of being addressed.

Even when Karina moved beyond her immediate health issues, she developed a food addiction that would follow her the rest of her life. In a clip from Wednesday’s show, Karina recalled taking her weekly allowance and buying junk food, which became her primary source of comfort. When her parents were to busy working to pay for her medical bills and were not there to hug Karina, food became the “hug,” she shared on the show.

Karina said that she weighed more than 100 pounds before she turned 10, InTouch Weekly noted. Those weight issues would not leave Karina, leading to her appearance on the TLC show.

The heartbreaking story left many fans of My 600-LB Life hoping to see some weight loss pictures from Karina to show progress since appearing on the show. Like every week, TLC is very guarded about showing any progress before the show airs, though there are signs even before the show aired including a clip of Karina working with a physical therapist to improve her mobility.

via @Newsweek Where Is ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Subject Karina Now? Update on Weight Loss Patient https://t.co/4t2fKmd6pL pic.twitter.com/QgRRK2Sfkk — …david jones (@_dpaj) February 7, 2018

Pictures of Karina’s weight-loss journey after appearing on My 600-LB Life can be found on TLC’s official page for the show. The progress photos are normally added sometime around a day after the episode has aired.